KNOXVILLE – While it wasn’t the case, the Fulton Stadium public address announcer seemed to call only two names all night Friday: Marcellus Jackson and Daveon Shenault.
The two Fulton High School speedsters gave Volunteer all it could handle, as the pair rolled up nearly 350 yards on the ground en route to a 42-7 victory in a battle of the Falcons in the first round of the TSSAA 4A playoffs.
“They had Marcellus Jackson and we didn’t,” said Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan.
“I knew it was going to be tough, but …” McMillan said, pausing to reflect on how tough it actually was. “You don’t appreciate stuff like that until you see it in person. Incredible.”
Jackson actually started the season as Fulton’s top receiver, and led the Fulton Falcons with 465 yards on 33 catches during the regular season, before switching to quarterback. He led Fulton in rushing in 2021 with 950 yards on 82 carries – 11.58 yards per carry – and ran for 13 touchdowns.
“I’d say if he had been starting quarterback the whole year for them, they might have been the one-seed,” McMillan said. “He’s something else. I haven’t seen many that good.”
Friday, Jackson ran 12 times for 200 yards, including three touchdowns, as he and Shenault each went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Shenault, who had 915 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on 151 carries coming into the game, rushed 15 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns against Volunteer Friday.
Making their thirteenth straight appearance in the TSSAA playoffs, Fulton allowed the visiting Falcons from Church Hill on the board first in a game that was competitive for most of the first half.
In its initial possession, Volunteer’s senior quarterback Garrison Barrett hooked up with senior wide receiver Heath Miller on a 56-yard touchdown bomb for a 7-0 Falcons lead.
The homestanding Falcons notched it up at 7-7 late in the quarter when Shenault ran one in from one yard out.
Volunteer drove to the Fulton 47 on its next possession, but turned it over on downs. The Falcons from Church Hill then stopped the Falcons from Knoxville after going backwards two yards on their possession, forcing a punt.
Fulton’s defense then matched Volunteer’s effort, getting two sacks and forcing Volunteer’s Robbie-Dale Bridgeman to punt it back out of his own end zone.
The Fulton pass rush would prove to be a difference in the game, putting consistent pressure on Barrett and sacking him often before he could even set up to pass.
“We knew they were good up front,” McMillan said. “Their stats and everything show that. Seth Vaughn is just an animal in there. We tried doubling him. There were times we tripled him and then these other guys made plays when we were focusing on him. Give ‘em credit.”
Starting at the Volunteer 44, the Shenault-and-Jackson Show did its thing: six yards for Shenault, eight yards for Jackson, eight yards for Shenault, then 22 yards and a touchdown for Jackson. Daniel Perez’ extra point made it 14-7 with 7:44 left in the first half.
After Dawson Dykes returned the ensuing kickoff 17 yards to the 24, Volunteer mounted another drive. Barrett hit junior Peyton Steele for eight yards. After drawing Fulton offsides on a third-and-two for a first down, Barrett connected with Miller for 10 yards and another first down at the Volunteer 47.
Two more connections between Barrett and Steele led to a third-and-one at the Fulton 44, but an illegal procedure by Volunteer made it third-and-six, and a Barrett pass that appeared to be caught by Andrew Knittel was ruled to have skipped off the turf first setting up a fourth-and-six at the Fulton 49.
Another sack of Barrett gave Fulton the ball at the Volunteer 45 with 3:25 left in the half. Volunteer’s defense was up to the task again. After a holding call pushed Fulton back to its own 45, the Volunteer defense forced a three-and-out.
Miller’s short punt return have Volunteer a first down at its 26 with 1:30 left in the first half, but the Fulton pass rush sacked Barrett for a five-yard loss and forced two incompletions.
“We didn’t do a good job at times getting open,” McMillan said. “But this game isn’t defining those kids. It certainly isn’t going to change how I think about them and how much they’ve done this year.”
With 58 seconds to play until halftime, Volunteer punted back to Fulton after running just 32 seconds off the clock. With just 44 seconds on the clock, Fulton lined up for a first-and-10 at its own 40. Jackson then connected with De’Ronde Peebles for a 60-yard touchdown pass play.
Suddenly, a one-score game was now a 21-7 Fulton lead 32 seconds from halftime.
“I don’t know what happened there at the end of the half,” McMillan said. “It felt like from the sideline we just stopped. That was a big swing right there. I guess if I had it to do over again, I’d try to get us into the half at 14-7 instead of trying to get another score.
“We got it back with under two minutes to go, and they got it back with 58 seconds. That was certainly a turning point. We just couldn’t tackle the kid. It wasn’t because we weren’t trying. He’s just good and fast and athletic. He’s spectacular. He really is,” McMillan said.
They were just getting started. Fulton’s Marquise Jackson returned the second-half kickoff to the Fulton 41. After Shenault ran three times for nine yards, Marcellus Jackson took a fourth-and-one snap at the 50 yard line 50 yards for a touchdown. Perez’s kick made it 28-7.
A Volunteer personal foul on the play set up a kickoff on a short field, leading to a touchback on the kickoff. Volunteer moved it to the 36 on a six-yard pass from Barrett to Knittel and a 10-yard pass from Barrett to Miller, who had 98 yards on five receptions.
But another sack and incomplete pass set up a fourth-and-16, and the Falcons had to punt it back to Fulton.
Again, the Fulton formula was simple, but unstoppable. Shenault, four yards; Marcellus Jackson 19 yards; Shenault, 28 yards, touchdown; 35-7.
The Falcons from Volunteer kept battling. Another Volunteer personal foul set up another short kickoff and another touchback. Barrett, who was 17-for-26 passing for 248 yards, connected with Cason Christian (six receptions, 112 yards) for a 16-yard pass play and a first down, but the ball was jarred loose and Fulton recovered at the Volunteer 36.
After a six-yard run by Shenault, Volunteer was flagged for another personal foul, this one a face mask that advanced the ball all the way to the Volunteer 14. Marcellus Jackson then ran it in for the 42-7 lead with 6:01 left in the third, and a running clock for the remainder of the game, which featured no more scoring.
McMillan was asked to reflect on the season which just ended.
“You look at it and (ask) did you get the potential out of your team?” he said. “I feel like we did. Our staff did. It’s a close group of guys.”
McMillan just completed his 15th year of coaching. Each season’s team is a uniquely different team in McMillan’s eyes.
“This is the 15 th team I’ve coached,” he said. “I’ve certainly coached teams that were more talented and had better players and stuff of that nature, but I don’t think I’ve ever coached – and might not ever again coach – a group like this with the lack of problems I had on the field, off the field and just how fun they were to be around.
“Any coach in America – and I don’t say this light-hearted – would be blessed to be able to coach a group like this one time. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to coach a group like this again. I hope I do. I hope every other team I have is like this. I don’t know. It’ll be hard because they don’t come around very often,” McMillan said.
The 2021 team’s seniors are a special group to McMillan.
“Great leadership,” he said. “It’s like we talked about last week; the year before they came in it was 0-10. Then they win three games, then four games, then three games, then they get to six. I felt like the games we lost this year, we got beat by better teams. The games we should have won, we won, then a couple of toss-up games, we won the toss-up games: Tennessee High and Seymour.
“In the past, that hasn’t happened. That’s a credit to them. They know it. The only game we didn’t play good was the West Ridge game. But that was a perfect storm that night, their first game,” McMillan said.
“But, it’s just a great group with what Garrison did (5,000 career passing yards), tying the school record with six wins, Heath going over 800 yards for the year tonight, Jared (Counts) with back-to-back, 100-tackle seasons, Jaiden Cutright starting every game for us since he arrived on campus. Obviously, what Dawson (Dykes) has done. We couldn’t get him loose tonight but he just kept battling and battling and battling. Just the way he is. He knows I love him to death. I could just go down the list,” McMillan said.
With the win, Fulton improved to 8-3 and next week will travel to Greeneville (11-0), 49-14 winners over South-Doyle. Volunteer ends its season at 6-5, tied for the best-ever record.
“It’s disappointing it’s over, but that’s the finality of playoff football,” McMillan said. “Hopefully, this is something we can get used to, go further as we go on. It’s been fun.”