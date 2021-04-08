ROGERSVILLE – Preston Miller threw a seven-hit shutout Tuesday to lead Daniel Boone to a two-day sweep of Cherokee.
Tuesday: Daniel Boone 5, Cherokee 0
Preston Miller was the winning pitcher for visiting Daniel Boone. The fireballer surrendered no runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Luke Condra took the loss for home-standing Cherokee. The lefthander allowed eight hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out six and walking none.
Daniel Boone mashed two home runs on the day. Griffen Jones had a four-bagger in the third inning. Miller had a long ball in the sixth inning.
Peyton Bledsoe went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Chiefs. Cole Putnal and Cameron Seals hit doubles for the Chiefs, who collected seven hits off Miller but could not bunch enough together for a scoring rally.
The Chiefs were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Newton had the most chances in the field with six.
Monday: Daniel Boone 15, Cherokee 1
Gaven Jones threw a one-hitter, the Chiefs committed six errors, and Daniel Boone exploded for 14 runs in the first three innings on its way to a 15-1 romp Monday at Daniel Boone.
Cherokee watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover. Daniel Boone scored on an error, a single by Jackson Jenkins, a single by Hagan Edwards, and a single by Brogan Jones in the first inning.
Jones earned the victory on the hill for Daniel Boone. The fireballer went five innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out nine and walking one.
Devan Carpenter took the loss for Cherokee. The lefty lasted one and one-third innings, allowing six hits and nine runs while striking out two.
Jenkins went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Daniel Boone.