ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Parks & Recreation is holding registration for baseball, softball, and T-Ball through Monday, March 15.
You can register at the Rogersville Parks and Recreation office Monday through Friday.
T-Ball age group is 4-6 years old. Midget Girls age groups are 7-9. Rookie Boys is 7-9. Pee Wee Girls is 10-12. Bambino Boys is for boys 10-12 and Senior League Boys is for ages 13-15.
Age cut-off dates for boys is Aug. 31 of current year. Age cut-off dates for girls is Dec. 31 of previous year.
Tryout dates are as follows:
Saturday, March 20
10:00 a.m. — Midget Girls
10:30 a.m. — Rookie Boys
11:30 a.m. — Pee Wee Girls
1:00 p.m. Bambino Boys
Tuesday, March 23
6:00 p.m. — Midget Girls
6:30 p.m. — Rookie Boys
7:30 p.m. — Pee Wee Girls
8:00 p.m. Bambino Boys
All new players or players moving to different league must attend one tryout. There are no tryouts for T-ball.
The fee is $30. If you have any questions, call 423-272-2545.