ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Chiefs hosted the Morristown West Trojans Friday night in Big Red Valley and lost 50-20 but made some big plays and had their moments against a very good football team.
The Trojans opened the game with a 70-yard drive that featured some tough running by senior Tyson Johnson and aided by a Malakhi Isom to Gavin Mitchell pass. On the drive Chiefs Andres Moncier and Noah Parvin both had tackles for lost yardage.
With 8:45 remaining in the quarter Johnson scored from six yards out. Ezekiel Alvarado added the point after to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.
On the Chiefs first drive, two incomplete passed help lead to a 3-and-out with George Horlander punting the ball away on 4th down.
The Trojans went to work, with Isom finding Bereket Evans for 21 yards. Isom ran down to the Cherokee nine, and then ran off the left side to the endzone. The point-after failed but the Trojans lead 13-0.
Hunter Larmer returned the kickoff to the Chief 29. On second down quarterback Landon Jeffers was sacked and on third down his pass fell incomplete. The Trojans executed an all-out rush that blocked Horlander’s punt attempt. Kyler McCullough scooped the ball up and raced seven yards to score. Alvarado’s PAT made the score 20-0.
On their next procession the Chiefs got their initial first down of the game when Jeffers passed to Aidan Wood for 20 yards. Three plays later Trojan Ian Carr intercepted a Jeffers pass and returned it to the Chief 23 with Jeffers stopping a potential pick-six with a tackle.
Moncier broke through to stop a reverse with a seven-yard loss. Isom found Mitchell for a first down at the six, and then passed to Brett Blair for a touchdown. The PAT made the first quarter score 27-0.
The Chiefs were without Joe Henley, leaving Parvin as the primary ball-carrier. The Chiefs just couldn’t get anything going running the ball against the big, experienced Trojan defensive line.
On the first drive of the second quarter two Parvin carries resulted in a first down, but then the drive stalled. Horlander shanked a punt, giving the ball to the Trojans at the Cherokee 42.
The Trojans finally committed some miscues. A block-in-the-back penalty nullified a 22-yard pass play. Jayden Gonzalez batted down a long pass attempt, Isom fumbled at midfield and Gabe Catron recovered it for the Chiefs.
Two plays later, the Chiefs hit a big play when Jeffers found Wood open in the middle. Wood scampered down the left sideline for a 49-yard touchdown. Horlander’s PAT made the score 27-7.
The Trojans used a 35-yard Johnson run to again get into scoring position. Blair went the final 16 yards on an end-around. The PAT failed making the lead 33-7.
With 3:41 left in the half, the Chiefs had one of their best drives of the season. Two penalties backed the Chiefs up to their 8-yard line. On 3rd and 19, Jeffers passed 38 yards to Wood, giving the Chiefs a 1st down at their 49.
On 3rd and 10 Wood made a miraculous catch of a Jeffers pass and ran for 32 yards to the Trojan 17. With 29.5 seconds to go in the half Jeffers ran right for a two-yard touchdown. Horlander’s PAT made the score 33-14 at the half.
The Chiefs had good field position to start the second half after Gonzalez returned the kickoff to the 40. After two Parvin carries Jeffers was sacked and fumbled. Giovanni Chavez recovered for the Trojans at the Chief 23.
Johnson scooted around the left side of the line for a 22-yard score. Alvarado delivered the point after to increase the Trojan lead to 40-14.
The Chiefs struggled on the next drive, Jeffers was sacked for a 7-yard loss, then had to recover a fumbled snap. Jeffers’ 3rd down pass fell incomplete. The Trojans again burst through to block Horlander’s punt and recovered at the Cherokee 13. The Chief defense put up a stand and the Trojans could not move the ball.
After getting the ball on downs at their 9-yard line, the Chiefs couldn’t get a first down. Jeffers was sacked again on 3rd down. Horlander attempted to punt from the Chief’s end zone. A high snap prevented a punt and Horlander had to run and was stopped at the 9. It took Johnson two carries to find the end zone again. The PAT made the score 47-14.
The Chiefs moved the ball well on the next drive. Jeffers found Parvin for 20 yards and then hit Wood for 7 more. After the start of the final period Jeffers hit Parvin with a short pass and he outran the Trojan defense for a 36-yard score, trimming the lead to 47-20.
The Chiefs tried an unsuccessful onside kick, but held the Trojans to a 3-and-out. After the Trojan punt, the Chiefs started on their 17. Jeffers passed to Lofton Hayes for his first varsity reception.
However, on the next play Trojan Kaleb Miller picked off Jeffers’ pass at the 23. Alvarado kicked a field goal to end the night’s scoring, giving the Trojans a 50-20 win.
The Trojans are now 6-3 for the year. Tyson Johnson finished with 14 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
The Chiefs fell to 0-8 for the year. Landon Jeffers was 11-27 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Noah Parvin carried 15 times for 22 yards and caught two passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. Aidan Wood caught 6 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.
Coach Hensley’s comments after the game: “I was really proud of our effort tonight. I felt like we kept swinging all night long. I think there’s some things we can build off of for next week.”
The Chiefs travel to Volunteer next Friday for the battle of Hawkins County.
