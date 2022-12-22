The Rogersville City School girls JV basketball won four consecutive games Dec. 16-19 to earn the Bulls Gap Christmas JV Tournament championship.
The Rogersville City School JV girls basketball team made it look easy last weekend, going 4-0 to win the Bulls Gap Christmas JV Tournament at Bulls Gap School Dec. 16-19.
RCS 54 Parrottsville 20: Top scorers were Addie Lawson 19pts, Kennedy Deal 16pts, Rylee Sivert 9pts, and Chloe Pearson 8pts.
RCS 51 North Greene 18: Top scorers were Addie Lawson 19pts, Kennedy Deal 11pts, Rylee Sivert 7pts, and Chloe Pearson 7pts.
RCS 35 Grassy Fork 21: Top scorers were Kennedy Deal 16ts, and Rylee Sivert 8pts.
RCS 64 Grassy Fork 21: Top scorers were Kennedy Deal 20pts, Addie Lawson 18pts, Rylee Sivert 12pts, and Chloe Pearson 10pts.
