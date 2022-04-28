BULLS GAP — Due to long-overdue maintenance issues, Volunteer Speedway had to cancel its next event – but not its entire season, as some local racing fans may have feared.
“I’ve got a couple of things coming up, one of them that summer series thing,” Speedway operator/promoter Vic Hill said Wednesday. “I’ll fix the track and do all the stuff there and just lease that to them to run. I think they’ve got about eight races on their schedule. And it’ll be crates and sportsmen and front-wheel drive, kind of the weekly series stuff.”
After operating his first race at the track on April 14, Hill had announced a five-division racing program – 604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive – was scheduled for next Saturday (May 7).
Then, last Friday (April 22), Hill announced on the track’s website that the May 7 program was canceled.
“Now there will not be racing on May 7 – and the possibilities for future race dates are undetermined,” Hill stated. “I know there will be those who won’t like this announcement, and trust me, it’s truly disappointing that we won’t be scheduling any races at Volunteer Speedway.”
Hill explained the reasons for canceling.
“Over the past two months leading up to the 2022 season-opening event, there was a tremendous amount of work done around the facility,” Hill said. “There was a lot of maintenance work that needed to be done that, to just be completely honest, had been neglected over the past several years.
“I’m talking about major water/sewer leakage and plumbing issues, electrical problems, burned-out track lights needing to be replaced by having to use a bucket truck, road grader and water truck repairs, along with carpentry related projects, thorough cleaning in concessions and restrooms, roofing repair” among other things, Hill said.
“Basically, I’m just trying to keep this place going,” Hill said Wednesday. “It is definitely a tough task with the shape that it’s in. It’s just like duct tape for 20 years. Between plumbing and lights, I’ve spent a fortune on this thing having that Flo Racing.”
Hill was referring to the April 14 event – his first as operator.
“While the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered By Tezos was a great financial success for event promoter FloRacing, it was not for Volunteer Speedway,” Hill said. “Unfortunately, things just did not work out for us how we had hoped for.”
Hill provided some details Wednesday.
“They got the gate and they paid me an upfront fee and I got the concessions,” Hill said. “Well, the upfront fee – hell, the insurance for that event was $7,500. But it’s insurance I can continue to use if I have a race, so that’s not on them.
“With the concessions, I didn’t have the right stuff in place. I bought $10,000 worth of food and sold it all. I sold everything I had and I should have made about 15 grand. I made 2,800 bucks on it and I went, ‘Hmm, something’s not right. That’s a lot of free burgers that went out.’
“So, I’ve got to just re-structure some of that and try to make it a little easier. I do have an engine business (in Mosheim) that’s very successful and keeps a lot of our time, and throwing this in the equation was a little bit overwhelming,” Hill said.
“But if I get the right people in place – it was a bandaid – it needs about three or four key people that can do certain areas to this thing and you can manage that. This first race, my wife and I had friends come down and just work like hell on this place. But people aren’t going to do that every time. You’ve got to have legitimate (trained personnel) for the track, where the track can be successful enough to pay them.
“And it was successful. It ended up being more successful for them. And it wasn’t that they did anything wrong. I signed the deal and we did it, but I didn’t realize at the time how much stuff needed to be done. I’m still working on the equipment, the grader, heck I’ve spent four grand on it and I’m liable to spend four more grand on it because it’s still not finished. And lights. I put a couple thousand dollars in lights in. New lights and plumbing, just everything,” Hill said.
“But these other repairs I’ve got to fix are what’s getting me. I’m going to have a few people coming down (Thursday) night to get the track in shape. This other bunch is wanting to start at the end of May. Well, I’ve got to do some repairs first. Like this grader, I’m sitting here looking at it right now, I’ve got to have it fixed. Without that, it’ll turn into a Baja and the cars don’t like that,” Hill laughed.
Trying to do the work himself with his wife Christa and some volunteers was too tall a task.
“Just the work,” he said. “I cleaned garbage for a week after that event. People really don’t even have a clue as to what all myself, Christa and a great bunch of volunteers did. There are too many people to name individually, but I really want to thank each and every person who helped out.”
The race itself – the season opener – was a success, Hill said.
“There were between 5,000 and 7,000 people here. It was big. We did good, there. We had a lot of big names. It was a good race,” he said.
It was definitely good for Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., who won the 50-lap Super Late Model race and $20,000 prize, Newport’s Jimmy Owens, who was second place ($10,000), and Mooresburg’s Scott Bloomquist, who took home $5,000 for third place.
What the track cleared, however, was not sufficient to conduct the necessary repairs to go forward. As Vic and Christa crunched the numbers, it became clear they couldn’t afford to continue.
“After carefully assessing operational costs, both Christa and I have decided moving forward it’s just in our best financial interests to not schedule future race dates,” Hill said.
They will lease the track for the two-month summer racing series, and possibilities exist for other, larger races down the pike.
“The weekly shows don’t have that big of a demand to be seen, but there is a weekly base that you can get. Like I told him, if you’re going to manage your people and the transponders and just all the stuff that goes in on that, I’ll prepare the track, the lights, the bathrooms, and just make the facility functional,” Hill said.
“Then the concessions, I said, ‘If I were you, I would get a vendor and let them have it and get a percentage of what they sell, so you know you’re not going to have to babysit all that stuff constantly,’” Hill said.
Volunteer Speedway was built by Hugh and Louise Goan. Construction work began in 1973 and the high-banked speedway opened for half a season in mid-1974. Ed Turner of Newport, bought the track in 1989. Turner promoted races himself from ’89 through the 1995 seasons, before then leasing the track out the next three years. Joe and Phyllis Loven purchased the track in November 1998 from Turner and operated it for nearly 20 years.
At the start of Volunteer Speedway’s 43rd racing season in 2016, track owner the Lovens began looking for assistance in operating “The Gap.”
“I love racing just as much as I ever have, but I’ve just got to face reality and see that I’m not young as I once was,” said Mr. Loven, then 77. “In my mind I know what needs to be done, but with getting older you just can’t physically do everything you used to be able to. I’m putting feelers out for anybody qualified in operating a racetrack to get in touch with me. I want somebody who can come in and help my wife and I handle all duties involved.”
Mitch McCarter, owner of 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, leased Volunteer Speedway in 2017 and ran it until the lease expired in 2018. For a brief period in 2019, Stan Lester, FASTRK Racing Series owner, operated the track along with Phyllis Loven, until midway through the 2019 season when Landon Stallard, a 42-year-old construction company owner from Kingsport, purchased the facility.
During Stallard’s ownership, the track partnered with 411 Motor Speedway, Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, and Tazewell Speedway to form an alliance to aid in scheduling and other matters.
Then on Feb. 21 of last year, Stallard announced on Facebook: “After months of hard thinking and lots of prayers, I’ve made the decision to put the Gap up for sale. It’s definitely a hard choice seeing I’ve put my heart and soul into the place to make it the best it could be for the fans and the teams.
“I know this decision won’t be well-accepted, but I’ve gave it my all, but there’s not enough hours in the day for me to spend what time is needed for my construction business, which I have to make my first priority for me and my kids future,” he said.
Running it just kind of happened to Hill, an accomplished racer, himself known as Vic “The Thrill” Hill.
“I’ve been a big part of this place for 20-something years, racing, and I’ve helped them promote a couple of races through the years,” Hill said. “Well, everybody and their brother was calling me, from Outlaws to Ray Cooks and all of them. They said, ‘What’s going on with the track?’ I called Phyllis and said, ‘Hey, these people are calling me as if I own this place.’ She said, ‘Just tell them you do. I can’t handle it.’”
“So, Grigsby was dirt-on-dirt, we put together this first race. Like I said, it was a success, but it wasn’t a success where I could go out and purchase new things. I didn’t have the right atmosphere or the right anything for the concessions. Hell, I should have made 15 grand on what I sold when I did the math. And I didn’t,” Hill said.
So, barring any snags, racing will be held at Volunteer Speedway. Next year, would be the track’s 50th season.
“Because hosting races, that 100 percent was mine and wife Christa’s plans,” Hill said. “Volunteer Speedway means a lot to us. Me, personally, as a driver I have right at 100 career wins and five Super Late Model track championships, so of course I want to see the place be a success.”
While the summer racing program is being scheduled at Volunteer Speedway, interest has been expressed by several drivers/race teams regarding possibilities of renting the track for private practice.
Anyone interested in doing so should contact Vic Hill at (423) 312-4206.
For additional news moving forward regarding Volunteer Speedway, visit the track’s website at www.VolunteerSpeedway.com or Facebook and Twitter accounts.