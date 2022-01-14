BULLS GAP – The Bulls Gap Bulldogs celebrated Eighth Grade Night with a 47-13 rout of Boones Creek Tuesday night at Bulls Gap School.
The Bulldogs’ fourth win in five days wasn’t close.
Bulls Gap ran out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, as Christian Eldridge hit two threes and Noah Seals added another.
The Bulldogs ran the score up to 33-1 before Jason Correa finally got Boones Creek’s first field goal to cut Bulls Gap’s lead to 33-4 at halftime.
A sloppy third quarter ended with the Bulldogs maintaining a 37-6 lead. Bulls Gap hit five field goals in the fourth in coasting to the 47-13 win.
Seals led a balanced Bulls Gap attack with 15 points. Eldridge added 11, while Jake Elliott scored seven.
Jackson Miller led Boones Creek with four. Correa and Robert Humphrey hits threes for Boones Creek.
Eighth Grade Night photos will run at a later date.