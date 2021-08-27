ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s cross country season is underway and once again the Chiefs are led by Henry Brooks, who qualified for the state cross country meet last year.
“This is Henry’s senior year,” said Cherokee coach Lisa Kirkpatrick. “I’m pretty sure his goal is to get back to state and I would love to see him get to state again in his senior year. I’m sure he wants to medal. That’s always a goal, especially his senior year, but I think making it to state his senior year would be a huge accomplishment, as well, and medaling at conference. We’ve got the new conference this year and he medaled last year. So, I’m sure that’s another goal, as well.”
Brooks qualified for the state with a fifth-place, All-Region finish in the Region 1 Cross Country Championships at Daniel Boone. At the state meet in Hendersonville, Tenn., Brooks cut more than 45 seconds off his time from the region for a state time of 17:19.01.
“He performed really well last year,” Kirkpatrick said. “He’s just got a work ethic and a drive. He’s out here doing what he needs to do. He’s one I don’t have to stay on. He’s going to hit his paces every time. Henry is an amazing young man because he just runs because he wants to run.”
Brooks’ relentless drive is not a common trait.
“He’s got a competitiveness to him, but he’s just pushing himself, which is really good to see,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’s a breath of fresh air, his dedication. He has got an outstanding work ethic. I wish I had 100 Henry’s.”
That self-motivation bodes well for Brooks’ bright future, which includes studying engineering in college – likely wherever he wants to go; he scored a 36 on the ACT.
“He’s going to do amazing with whatever he does,” Kirkpatrick said. “Everybody will want him, I’m sure. He’s such an awesome kid.”
Brooks is part of a large boys team this season at Cherokee.
“This year we’ve got a lot of the runners coming back,” Kirkpatrick said. “Of course, we’ve got a really strong upperclassmen team with Henry, Jayden Ward, Jordan Hughes, Bryce Elliott and Jesse Foster. They’re really coming together more and more every day as a team, which is really good to see from a coaching standpoint.
“Connor Armstrong has come a really long way. He finished second for us (Monday) in a dual meet in Greeneville. Henry wasn’t able to run. Jordan was our first-place finisher, and we finished second, third, fourth and sixth at the Greeneville meet, which was really, really nice to see. So, we’ve got a good strong boys team coming up this year and they should do really good,” Kirkpatrick said.
With TSSAA’s reclassification, Cherokee’s cross country program now competes in Region 1 Class A-AA instead of AAA. Once one of the smaller schools in the district, Cherokee is now one of the larger ones.
“We’re in the new conference,” Kirkpatrick said. But they’re still running against some large schools in some of the meets. “We’ve got a bunch of really tough meets coming up. We’ve got Run for the Hills this weekend (in Bristol) and then we’re in Knoxville (for the Victor Ashe Fall Classic) next weekend. That’s going to kind of be a gauge to see where we’re at overall with the competition that we have.”
Cherokee’s girls team was poised to have a strong season, but has been decimated by injuries.
“The girls team is down to two,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’re got Neyla Price and Meredith Moses. Landry Russell, one of our top girls, is going to be out. She’s having shoulder surgery, which we pray she’s going to do well through that and be able to come back next year as a senior stronger than ever.”
Atley Antrican and Lilly Henley are also banged up and are going to stay with the team this season as managers.
“They’ve been fighting some injuries,” Kirkpatrick said. “One of them has a hip that we fought through last year. Both of them are really, really tough competitors and they love to run. But I made the call because it keeps becoming problematic and I don’t want it to be a future, permanent damage.”
As cross country coach, Kirkpatrick realizes the sport isn’t at the top of the list for some of her runners, who use the work as conditioning for their preferred sports. Kirkpatrick encourages that. For Antrican and Henley, the risk of extending an injury isn’t worth getting well for the sports for which they’re more suited and more enthusiastic.
“They’re both really good at short distances in track, so I want them to focus more on that where they’re going to get more out of it than the long distance with all the pressure,” Kirkpatrick said. “I just don’t want it to be permanent damage on them.”
Both certainly have the drive Kirkpatrick appreciates.
“They’re hard,” she said. “They’ve got the heart. When they came to practice, they were giving it their all. But at the end, they were like, ‘my hip hurts’ or ‘my knee hurts’ and I said, ‘I don’t want this to be long-term effect.’
“I’ve got a really good team, but if I had an entire team that had the heart of those two girls, running hurt, man, we’d be unstoppable. A lot of the people on our team have that heart. But if they all gave 110 percent like those two girls gave every day, shoot, we’d be unbeatable,” Kirkpatrick said.
The Houck twins – Emma and Anna – ran with the team in the early going, but have quit to concentrate on their main sport, with Kirkpatrick’s blessings.
“Emma and Anna have decided to focus on basketball,” Kirkpatrick said. “Basketball is their sport. They did cross country to kind of pre-train. This year basketball is bringing in some earlier practices, so they want to focus more on that since that’s their sport.”
Kirkpatrick explained how she’s been able to get so many to participate in what can be a grueling sport: keeping it fun. Monday after practice, she led the team in various stretching exercises as team members moaned and groaned good-naturedly while performing the stretches. Meanwhile, Sonic Slushies were being delivered to go along with cookies Kirkpatrick had brought for the team for after practice.
“Some of the kids want to go on and run in college, but most of the kids just run to stay in shape for other sports,” Kirkpatrick said. “And that’s the biggest thing I push. Unless you want to go to the collegiate level, I want to try to make this as fun as I can for the team.
“It’s amazing conditioning. So many people forget. They want to go to the gym and do a bunch of weights and a bunch of training, and they forget the cardio. That’s what build your endurance. That’s what keeps you on that court 90 percent of the game and not wanting to keel over,” she said.
“Yes, there’s a competitive edge to it. I had this conversation not too long ago with somebody and they asked why I coached. I coach because I want to make sure that I’m building well-rounded, hard-working people, knowing that the amount of work that you put into something is what you’re going to get out of it,” Kirkpatrick said.
“And that’s why I love cross country. It doesn’t matter what anybody else does. You’re really not racing anybody else on that field. You want to beat yourself every time. As long as they improve by the end of the season and they build some confidence, then I’ve accomplished something as a coach, and they’ve accomplished something with the hard work that they’ve put in,” she said.