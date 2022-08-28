CHURCH HILL - The Dobyns-Bennett Indians traveled down the road to Volunteer High School Friday night and put on a dominating performance, topping the Falcons 41-0.
After a 20-minute lightning delay, both squads opened with a three-and-out. On their second procession the Indians drove the field with Peyton Franklin covering the final 19 yards for the score, giving the Indians a 7-0 lead.
The Falcons had another three-and-out followed by a Peyton Steele punt, which the Indians returned for an apparent touchdown, but the Indians were guilty of a personal foul, putting the ball back at the Indian 33.
On the drive, Indian quarterback Jake Carson passed 38 yards to Jonavan Gillespie for a touchdown, giving the Indians a 14-0 first quarter lead.
The Falcons had another three-and-out to end the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Indians overcame two penalties on their first drive to score on a 56-yard screen pass from Carson to Peyton Franklin and the score was 21-0.
The Falcons showed some offensive life on the next drive when quarterback Cason Christian rambled for 37 yards. The drive stalled after Christian was sacked and the Falcons punted again.
On the next Indian drive, Falcon Austin Brogan recorded a sack but it wasn’t enough to slow the Indians down as Braydon Simpson scored from the six-yard line to up the lead to 28-0.
The next Falcon drive saw Christian hit Andrew Knittle to the Indian 37. A subsequent personal foul penalty helped end the drive and the Falcons punted.
The Indians moved the ball as the half wound down but Colby Lawson intercepted a long Indian pass on the half’s final play. In the first half the Indians had 318 yards and 13 first downs while the Falcons had only 78 yards and 3 first downs. After stalling on the game’s first drive, the Indians scored touchdowns on their next four processions. The Falcons punted five times in the half.
The third quarter opened with the Falcons failing to get a first down, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty gave them a first down. An Indian roughing-the-passer penalty gave the Falcons another first down but the drive stalled and the Indians took over on downs.
They then drove the field and Peyton Brooks scored to make the score 34-0 at the end of the quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Indians capitalized on a short Falcon punt and Simpson scored the game’s final touchdown to make the score 41-0 at the 9:54 mark.
Cason Christian led the Falcons effort with 48 rushing yards on 19 carries and was 3-5 through the air for 35 yards.
In the season’s first two games, the Indians have not surrendered a single point.
The Falcons fell to 0-2 and in two games have been outscored 82-6. The Falcons play at Seymour next week.
