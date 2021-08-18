ROGERSVILLE – Whenever they can get together, surviving members of the 1959 Rogersville High School Warriors football team relive old memories and celebrate their undefeated 1959 Rotherwood Co-Championship.
Recently, they added a member to the team.
“Last year when we had our class reunion, I found out about Ralph Williams, who was a member of the 1945, 1946, 1947 and 1948 teams,” said RHS alum, Larry Boyd, a unanimous First-Team member of the 1959 All Rotherwood Conference team.
“I thought what a great honor it would be if we could get him to come and be made an honorary member of our undefeated team,” Boyd said.
“So, I contacted Bruce Williams (Ralph’s son) and we’ve asked him to come and he’s here tonight,” Boyd said at the July 31 gathering at Oh Henry’s Restaurant. “We’re very happy to present this award.
“It’s recognition of your time as a football player, and a basketball and baseball player also, at Rogersville High School,” Boyd said, presenting the award to 91-year-old Ralph Jones. “He was a star athlete and we’re very happy to present this to him.”
“I sure appreciate it,” Ralph Williams said. “It’s a great honor.”
“He has enjoyed his life here in Rogersville,” Bruce said. “It’s a good town. It really is. He was born and raised here. He said he’s gonna die here. You can’t ask for much more than that.
“He was born in 1930 on Johns Street and moved up to Alexander Street. His mom and dad are from down around Choptack and Cloud’s Creek. It’s all local. His family history goes back over 100 years. He really loves this place,” Bruce said.
“It’s home,” Ralph said. “You can’t beat home.”
“He truly loves his hometown,” Bruce said.
Coached by Joe Davis and assistant coach George Bailey, the 1959 Rogersville High School Warriors compiled a record of 8-0-2. After starting the season with a 32-12 thrashing of Jonesboro, the Warriors tied arch-rival Church Hill, 13-13, in week two and Newport, 6-6, in week three.
The Warriors then won every other game that season, 13-12 over Sevierville; 21-6 over Lynn View; 19-13 against Sullivan; 14-6 over Jefferson City; 32-12 over Jonesville, Va.; 13-0 over Ketron, and their finale against Hampton, 33-0.
In that contest, Boyd intercepted two passes – his sixth and seventh of the year – and accounted for two touchdowns, a 90-yard run and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Hill.
Roy Howard also picked off two passes, while Hill scored on a four-yard run and Bobby Bass ran one in from 15 yards.
Boyd rushed for eight touchdowns and passed for eight others that season. Dan Brooks caught three TD passes that year for the Warriors, who had seven named All-Rotherwood Conference: Boyd, Brooks, Howard, Bass, Walt LeRoy, J.B. Vaughn and Perry McGinnis.
Cheerleaders that season were Nancy Southern, Mary Lyde Armstrong, Martha Shortt, Rebecca Chambers, Mary Margaret Rogan and Glenda Eidson. Ann Winstead was RHS’s 1959 Homecoming Queen.