SURGOINSVILLE – Ely Leslie went 4-for-4 and Elijah Carmack went 3-for-3 with five RBI to lead Rogersville Middle School over Surgoinsville Middle, 22-1, on Monday afternoon.
Carmack drove in runs on a triple in the first, a double in the first, and a single in the second.
The Warriors sent 16 men to the plate in the first inning, recording eight singles, two doubles, a triple, a walk and a hit batter.
Braxton Markham was credited with the victory for Warriors. The pitcher lasted two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five. Garrett Lawson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Jared Tiongson took the loss for Surgoinsville Middle . The Eagles pitcher went one and two-thirds innings, allowing 19 runs on 17 hits and striking out two.
Tiongson scored the Eagles’ only run in the bottom half of the first when he walked and scored on Joshua Gilmore’s single.
The Warriors tallied 17 hits in the game. Besides Leslie’s four, Carmack, Markham, and Garrett Lawson had three apiece, while Tyler Wolfe had two hits for the Warriors.
The Warriors didn’t commit a single error in the field. Noah Hill had seven chances in the field, the most on the team.
Surgoinsville Middle was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Bryson Russell made the most plays with six.