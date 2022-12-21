Joltin Harrison and Andrew Knittel

Joltin Harrison, left scored 30 overall, and Andrew Knittel, right, scored 20 in Volunteer's Wednesday morning win over Boone.

The Falcons two starting guards accounted for a combined 50 points in Wednesday’s 68-64 win over Daniel Boone in the second round of the Alpha Invitational in Kingsport.

