The Falcons two starting guards accounted for a combined 50 points in Wednesday’s 68-64 win over Daniel Boone in the second round of the Alpha Invitational in Kingsport.
Volunteer overcame a 12 point deficit in the third quarter thanks to the hot shooting of Joltin Harrison, who scored 30 overall, and Andrew Knittel, who scored 20.
Volunteer head coach Zach Crawford said it’s always a competitive and a chess match when the Falcons play Boone and coach Chris Brown.
“I thought we came out with not enough energy in the first half,” Crawford said. “Third quarter we got a little bit better. Tied the ballgame up in the fourth quarter. We finally made a run, and that was the change of the ballgame.”
Crawford added, “These guys aren’t early morning game type people, and when we got woke up that was the change in the ballgame. That wasn’t anything we adjusted. These guys finally came out with some energy and started making some shots.”
Jamar Livingston led Boone with 29 points.
Other Falcons to score against Boone were Bradin Minton with 9, Cason Christian with 6 and Blake Head with 3.
Game 1 against Lextington, S.C.
Volunteer went down to one of South Carolina’s top ranked teams Tuesday, the Lexington Wildcats, in round one of the Alpha Invitational being hosted by Dobyns-Bennett.
It was the Falcons second loss in a row at the Tribe Athletic Complex, coming off a disappointing loss to D-B last Friday evening.
Volunteer kept it close in a low scoring first half that ended 21-16, but Lexington came out hot to start the third quarter with six unanswered points and never looked back en route to a 61-49 victory.
“Lexington is a team of really long athletes that played a really wide zone and controlled the pace of the game by doing so,” Crawford said. “Forcing us to slow it down and really have to work to get an open shot.”
Crawford added, “I thought we adapted to their play style fairly well. They just forced us to be little more spread out against the zone than I would have liked to get our offense going. Close outs were a lot faster than the guys are used to, affecting our shots. Positives we can take away from this game is we continue to compete and not back down from any challenge.”
Lexington’s Cam Scott led all scorers with 16.
Bradin Minton and Joltin Harrison were Volunteer’s top scorers with 12, followed by Andrew Knittel and Cason Christian with 8 each, and Tucker McClain with 7.
Christian and Knittel led the Falcons with 5 rebounds each, and Minton had 4 assists.
