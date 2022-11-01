Volunteer girls and boys XC teams

Volunteer’s girls and boys cross country teams at the Three Rivers Conference meet in Bristol’s Steele Creek Park Oct. 17.

 Photo by Jim Beller

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – The Volunteer track team is back at the TSSAA state cross country championship meet for the second year in a row after strong team performances at the Region 1 meet Oct. 25.

Trending Recipe Videos



 