HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – The Volunteer track team is back at the TSSAA state cross country championship meet for the second year in a row after strong team performances at the Region 1 meet Oct. 25.
With four runners in the region’s top 15, including a third-place finish by Jacie Begley, Volunteer’s girls won the girls team regional championship, earning a berth in the state meet. With three runners in the top 15 – including the individual boys champion, Roman Borghetti-Metz, Volunteer’s boys team placed third in the region, also earning a berth in the state meet.
The State Class A-AA girls’ race is scheduled for Thursday at 1:50 PM (Central Time), to be followed at 2:40 by the Class A-AA boys’ race. The races will be at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
“I think we’re going to be ready to run,” said Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie. “We’ll just go down there and hopefully improve upon the finish that we did last year. We finished sixth last year. I’m hopeful that perhaps we can do even better this time around.”
Region champion Borghetti-Metz wants to continue running well at the state meet.
“Hopefully, I can get top 10 in state,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’ll just keep on training and don’t let up. Keep the mentality high.”
“I feel like he’s got a lot left in him and that he can run even faster once he’s pushed down there at the state meet,” Ailshie said. “So, I’m anxious to see how well he runs down there. I think it’s a course that’s suited for him. It’s a rolling-type course.
“We’ve been used to running a lot of what I would refer to as hilly courses in this area. We went to Sugar Hollow, which is one of the toughest courses around, and we’ve run at Boone a couple times, and Bristol Steele Creek, which is what some consider one of the toughest courses in the state,” Ailshie said.
“The one down in Hendersonville will be much easier. The times have reflected that and I think it’s a course suited for our team. As the results have reflected earlier in the year in the flatter courses, we have beaten Sullivan East and Elizabethton, so I think this course will level the playing field. I think we’ll have an outstanding performance when we head down that way,” he said.
Begley leads a young, but strong girls team back for the second year. She thinks the experience from last year will be beneficial.
“I’m very glad that we’re going to get to go to the state meet again,” Begley said. “But now since we already know how it feels, I think we’ll do really good this year. I feel like everything will be great.”
Winning the region was fun, Begley said.
“We were definitely trying to get first. I’m very, very happy about it because this is our first time winning region,” she said, adding that a return trip to state is even more fun.
“For the boys to be able to come back to state again, it’s just honestly amazing because we’ve never really done this before at Volunteer and this is our second time in school history,” said Begley, who says the experience is even better with the entire team going.
“It definitely makes it more fun because we enjoyed ourselves last year. I feel like it brings us closer as a team because cross country is definitely a family sport. That’s one reason I like it. It’s a family sport and everybody is just so close with each other and we always have so much fun. But we also know when to be serious and when to bring our game,” Begley said.
Ailshie said the whole team is making the trip, even those who aren’t running.
“We’ll take these younger ones down there to the state to just watch, to get a feel what a state meet’s about,” he said. “It does have a different feel. It’s a little bit more serious. We expect the kids to be a little bit more nervous and in turn, they normally compete really well. We did it last year with Isaiah Livesay and Cayden Cox. They didn’t run last year, but they stepped up this year and were in the top seven,” Ailshie said.
The goal, as always, is to finish as high in the standings as possible.
“I looked at the times today, and realistically if we run like we’re capable of, I think the girls can finish fifth this year,” Ailshie said.
Trending Recipe Videos