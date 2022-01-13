ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors turned up their defense on Monday night, topping the Bulls Gap Lady Bulldogs, 22-3, to celebrate Eighth Grade Night.
The Lady Warriors didn’t give up a field goal in the game. They led the low-scoring affair 4-0 after the first quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs didn’t score until Kailee Carter made a free throw at the 2:17 mark of the second quarter.
Brooke Nelson had eight points to lead the Lady Warriors, Addie laswon scored five points and Kendra Fields and Nadeen Anglan each had four. Chloe Pearson added one point.
All the Lady Bulldogs points came from the free throw line, with McKenzie Smith scoring two points and Kailee Carter adding one.
Eighth Grade Night photos will run at a later date.