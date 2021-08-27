CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer golf team swept a pair of matches Wednesday afternoon at Bays Mountain Golf Club.
Volunteer’s boys defeated Gate City and Hampton in a three-team match. The Falcons shot 155 to Gate City’s 167 and Hampton’s 172.
Jon Wes Lovelace led Volunteer with a 36. Teammate Briar Davis shot a 38. Tucker McLain added 40 and Noah Gillespie a 41. Gabe Goode also shot 40 for Volunteer.
Ethan Dishner was low man for Gate City with a 38, while Blue Devil teammate Zack Taylor shot a 40.
Volunteer’s girls beat Hampton in a head-to-head matchup, 94 to 116. Hannah Stewart shot 45 and Julie Mowell shot 49 for Volunteer.