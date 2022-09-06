Cooking wild game meat takes different techniques than cooking most meat you find in the grocery store.
It usually has stronger flavors, but given all the work done to harvest the animal, you’ll want to prepare it well so everyone enjoys eating it.
Avoiding Common Mistakes
Jamie Carlson in Outdoor Life listed several common mistakes that can make game taste bad. He starts out by saying hunters need to be good shots so that they kill their game quickly; this affects the taste of the meat. Other mistakes include not practicing cooking or giving up after one bad meal, using the wrong cooking method for a particular kind of cut, not using a meat thermometer, trying to cook wild birds whole, leaving the skin and fat on certain kinds of duck and geese, not brining, and not understanding the aging process.
Total Food Service, a foodservice organization, warns that cooking game even a few minutes too long can result in meat that is rubbery, gamey and hard to eat.
Preparing the Meat
After the animal has been harvested, it needs to be kept cold or on ice for 24 hours so it can go through the rigor mortis process. After that process, butcher the meat as soon as possible, bagging and marking cuts for how you want to use them.
Scott Leysath, an experienced wild game chef, told Bowhunters United that it is important to let the meat age. Do this by letting the meat rest uncovered in a refrigerator for a few days so that the blood can drain and evaporate. Too much blood left in the meat is often what gives it the gamey flavor that people complain about.
Debone and trim the meat getting rid of anything that isn’t muscle, including fat, hair, silver skin and connective tissue.
Choosing a Cooking Method
Your first step in cooking a delicious meal with your game meat is deciding how you are going to cook each cut of meat. For example, slowly braise tougher cuts of venison cut from the neck, shank or shoulder in a sauce and then use it in a soup, stew or chili. Tender cuts can be grilled while barbecuing is used for tougher meats that require longer cooking times and indirect heat. Hindquarters are sometimes cut into strips across the grain to use in such things as steaks, sandwiches, kebabs or even salads.
Searing is important when cooking game birds. It creates a scalded layer that keeps the meat’s moisture from escaping. It’s a step you want to do in a hot pan before roasting it in an oven. The pan needs to be very hot and you’ll want to make sure you sear all sides, according to Field and Stream Magazine.
Finally, pick a good sauce for your meat, whatever kind suits your fancy, whether it be barbecue or hollandaise or your grandfather’s secret recipe.
