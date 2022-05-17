FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Hawkins County middle schools will be well-represented at the 2022 TMSAA Class A State Track & Field Championship, set for this Saturday at 9 a.m. at Franklin High School in Franklin, Tenn.
Twenty-six individuals representing 32 events and 11 relay teams from Rogersville City (15, 5), Rogersville Middle (7, 4) and Surgoinsville Middle (4, 2) qualified for the state meet in the May 10 sectional.
Two girls – Kelsie Henley, RMS and Chloe Fritts, SMS, and four boys – Lofton Hayes and Isaac Bryan of RCS, Garrett Lawson, RMS and Kevin McCurry, SMS – qualified in two individual events apiece. Many are also running in relay events.
With 15 individuals and five relay teams, Rogersville City School sends the most.
“For the past seven years, since the creation of the Middle School Track State Championship, making state has always been the gold standard,” said RCS track coach Michael Bowman.
“Unlike other sports in middle school, where the farthest you can go would be a State Sectional – comprised of your area teams – track truly is the best of the best,” Bowman said.
The top four individuals and relay teams from each of the four state sectionals comprise the field.
“The State Meet is made up of 16 athletes from four different sectionals – East, South, North, and West Tennessee – in each event in a winner-take-all meet in Nashville on May 21st,” said Bowman, whose Warriors won four relays and three individual events at the May 10 sectional at Volunteer.
Rogersville Middle School qualified four relay teams and four individuals, led by Henley and Lawson.
“RMS had 12 athletes to qualify for the state track championship,” RMS track coach Ashley Wolfe said. “For three of my athletes, this will be their second appearance: Tyler Wolfe, Kelsie Henley, and Julina Allen.
“Coming into this year, after winning back-to-back sectional championships with our Boys’ track team, I wasn’t sure what I had left as a team since most were eighth graders last year. I was begging the baseball, softball, and soccer teams for runners,” Wolfe said.
“Thankfully, the coaches all worked together and shared these multi-sport athletes. Coach (Christian) Johnson and I are proud of everything they accomplished this year and for their hard work,” Wolfe said.
“First to qualify for the boys was Tyler Wolfe in discus (2nd) and 4x200 (2nd). Garrett Lawson qualified in all three of his events: long jump (4th), 4x200, and 200m(4th). Ethan White finished 3rd in shot put at sectionals and he is also a member of the 4x200 that qualified for state,” Wolfe said.
“Last to qualify for the boys was Elijah Carmack. He was part of the 4x200 team. When Tyler came to me and said that he couldn’t run the 400m because of his knee, I added Elijah to the 400m. Elijah has never run a 400m ever, but still placed second in sectionals,” Wolfe said.
“For the girls, we had all our relay teams qualify for state. Relay teams are Akirah Smith, Yno Lebario, Chloe Charles, Keircee Manis, Aniyah Bandy, Julina Allen, and Kelsie Henley. Julina Allen also qualified in the 1600m. Kelsie Henley qualified in the 400m and was the sectional champion. Leah Mowell place third in shot put,” Wolfe said.
Surgoinsville Middle School sends four individuals and two relay teams.
“It’s been great to see this group of athletes accomplish all that they have this season,” said SMS track coach Stephen Wells. “We have three returning distance runners – Kevin McCurry, Eamon Ailshie, and Xavier Oliver – that have been working for this moment over the past few years and they had great performances in sectionals with a chance of medaling in the state meet.
“All of them have been getting top finishes throughout the year, and it was great to see them do it at this big stage, too. Our other five qualifiers were in the short sprint group. They were all new to middle school track, including our entire 4x100 team of Jackson Fritts, Shannon Trivette, Branson Lafollette, and Nathan Simpson.
“I think they surprised a lot of people when they qualified for state, but we knew we could do it. And seeing Chloe Fritts get gold in the 100-meter dash and silver in the 200-meter dash as a sixth grader brought her a lot of respect. This has been a great group to coach,” Wells said.
Hawkins County Qualifiers – Girls Events
(Seed, Name, Grade, School, Event, seed time/distance)
6 Nadeen Aglan 8 Rogersville City Discus 75-10
13 Kelsie Henley 7 Rogersville Middle Discus 64-09
7 Leah Mowell 7 Rogersville Middle Shot Put 32-05.00
4 Brilee Copeland 8 Rogersville City Long Jump 14-05.00
13 Chloe Fritts 6 Surgoinsville 100 Meter 14.03
14 Chloe Fritts 6 Surgoinsville 200 Meter 30.46
12 Kelsie Henley 7 Rogersville Middle 400 Meter 1:08.08
14 Brooke Nelson 7 Rogersville City 400 Meter 1:09.40
6 Elizabeth Coward 7 Rogersville City 800 Meter 2:40.72
12 Julina Allen 8 Rogersville Middle 1600 Meter 6:29.84
13 Rogersville City Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 58.77
16 Rogersville Middle Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 1:00.02
13 Rogersville Middle Girls 4x200 Meter Relay 2:05.40
7 Rogersville City 4x400 Meter Relay 4:49.75
16 Rogersville Middle 4x400 Meter Relay 4:58.68
Hawkins County Qualifiers – Boys Events
(Seed, Name, Grade, School, Event, seed time/distance)
4 Tyler Wolfe 8 Rogersville Middle Discus 107-00
5 Ethan White 8 Rogersville Middle Shot Put 38-11.00
10 Isaac Bryan 7 Rogersville City High Jump 5-00.00
14 Noah Hawk 8 Rogersville City High Jump 4-10.00
6 Lofton Hayes 8 Rogersville City Long Jump 17-10.50
11 Auston Leach 8 Rogersville City Long Jump 16-08.00
13 Garrett Lawson 8 Rogersville Middle Long Jump 16-00.25
14 Isaac Bryan 7 Rogersville City 110 Hurdles 19.34
14 Jaydan Gonzales 8 Rogersville City 100 Meter 13.19
15 Adonis Kincaid 8 Rogersville City 100 Meter 13.20
7 Lofton Hayes 8 Rogersville City 200 Meter 25.33
13 Braydon Haun 8 Rogersville City 200 Meter 26.95
15 Jaydan Gonzales 8 Rogersville City 200 Meter 27.19
16 Garrett Lawson 8 Rogersville Middle 200 Meter 27.49
8 Rowe Fletcher 8 Rogersville City 400 Meter 59.08
11 Elijah Carmack 12 Rogersville Middle 400 Meter 1:00.77
11 Kevin McCurry 8 Surgoinsville 800 Meter 2:26.15
13 Holden Sattler 8 Rogersville City 800 Meter 2:29.08
16 Eamon Ailshie 8 Surgoinsville 800 Meter 2:31.93
4 Kevin McCurry 8 Surgoinsville 1600 Meter 5:13.67
11 Xavier Oliver 8 Surgoinsville 1600 Meter 5:31.48
8 Rogersville City Boys 4x100 50.21
16 Surgoinsville Boys 4x100 54.87
4 Rogersville City Boys 4x200 1:44.96
11 Rogersville Middle Boys 4x200 1:49.52
9 Rogersville City Boys 4x400 4:12.08
16 Surgoinsville Boys 4x400 4:23.78