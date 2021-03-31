ROGERSVILLE – One of the area’s spring sports teams hit particularly hard by last year’s coronavirus shutdown was the Cherokee boys soccer team.
Led by juniors Abe Willis, Jonathan Fulkerson, Kush Patel, Jacob Kreuger, Drew Ward, Nathan Dalton and Harrison Fugate, the 2019 Chiefs advanced to the District 3-AA championship, where they lost to Knox Gibbs, 1-0.
“I lost eight seniors last year – good seniors,” said Cherokee coach Ryan Windham. “They were good – all good. They’ve all played for several different coaches through the years. They all played together for a long time.”
That was the Chiefs’ second straight district championship appearance in just the program’s seventh year in existence. There were great expectations for a senior-laden run in 2020.
“Their season got cut short,” Windham said. “We played three games. We were just getting up to steam, too. We were going to have a good year, I believe.
“We also had Peter Egbert, the exchange student from Germany. He’s probably one of the better soccer players I’ve ever even coached,” said Windham, who can only imagine what could have been.
The 2021 Chiefs have a completely different make-up.
“I picked up five freshmen,” Windham said. “It’s going to be what they call a rebuilding year.”
There’s not a lot of experience on the 2021 squad.
“Some of them have none and some of them maybe have like one year of middle school play,” Windham said.
This season, Windham said he will be teaching “fundamentals, basics because if you don’t have that, you can’t build on anything else.”
There are a few Chiefs returning with experience.
“Josh Carroll, Nick Sumpter and Jhase Kesterson are probably the ones that will have to lead,” Windham said. Carroll is the lone senior. Sumpter and Kesterson are juniors.
“I think Jhase is going to be playing center defender and so is Josh Carroll,” Windham said. “Nick is going to play forward.”
Other juniors are James Bond, Chandler Drinnon, Cody Keen, and Xander Lovin.
“James Bond will be playing goalie, part of the time anyway,” Windham said.
The coach said he is hoping to see steady improvement in 2021.
“I think just getting better all the way along,” Windham said. “We’re not looking to win a bunch of games or anything like that, but just to improve consistently throughout the year I think would be the goal.”
The Chiefs, who opened the season March 18 against Elizabethton, were slated to travel to Morristown East Tuesday (results not available at press time) and host Volunteer Thursday.