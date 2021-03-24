JOHNSON CITY – Volunteer scored early and often and coasted to an 8-1 victory over Happy Valley in the Lady Falcons’ final game in the East Tennessee Softball Invitational at Winged Deer Park Sunday.
Happy Valley got things started in the top of the first inning when Cierra Southerland singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
Volunteer promptly took the lead on a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
Volunteer scored three runs in the fifth inning. Haley Russell and Katelynn Trent drove in runs in the frame.
Emily Wyatt was on the rubber for Volunteer. She surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out five. Trent recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Volunteer.
Aliyah Crawley led Volunteer with two hits in four at bats.
Abby Holt was in the pitcher’s circle for Happy Valley. Holt went four innings, allowing seven runs on five hits, striking out five and walking zero. Ella Marvel threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Olivia Absher went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Happy Valley.