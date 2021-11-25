BLUFF CITY – After winning four Hall of Champions games to start the year, Volunteer hit its first snag of the young basketball season Tuesday, falling 87-70 to Oak Ridge in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic Tournament at Sullivan East.
“I like where we are,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “I told them right after the game I didn’t expect to go 29-0. What we need to do is learn. Right now, my job as a coach is to try to make us the best team we can. What we need to do is play that quality of competition to get accustomed to where we’re playing harder and at a higher level, and maybe over time, we learn to play that way all the time.”
The level of play in the first half and the first half of the third quarter was extremely high, as the two teams went back and forth. Over the first 20 minutes of play, there were nine lead changes and 10 ties.
Garrison Barrett’s three-pointer with 3:42 left in the third quarter tied the game at 38. Oak Ridge’s Jamison Uptgraft answered 10 seconds later to put the Wildcats back in front, 41-38, but the Falcons hit a lull.
“I don’t know at this point in time whether we’re in great condition yet,” said Poe. “We still have four, five that came out of football. I thought we competed really, really good. When they made their run, we had opportunities to answer the bell and we didn’t answer. We missed just as good as shots as they shot, and we missed them and they made them.”
The game slightly resembled last season’s finale at Jefferson County when the Falcons went toe-to-toe with another powerful opponent only to fall due to a four-minute lull in the second half, only that was a regional and this was a Thanksgiving tournament game.
“I think their physical strength was a little bit of a factor,” Poe said. “They bump you a little bit. We got it in the lane and we missed because they kind of knocked us off balance a little bit. But I thought we played hard.”
After a timeout, Uptgraft scored on a layup, which Oak Ridge’s Brennen Scott followed up with a shot in the paint for a 45-38 lead.
The Falcons called timeout to stop the bleeding and to get Cason Christian off the floor. Christian, who’d been a factor down low with eight points, twisted his ankle and, after some time on the floor, left the game and did not return.
“He rolled it pretty good,” Poe said.
Barnett scored on a nice feed from Bradin Minton after the timeout to trim the lead to 45-40. After another jumper by Scott made it 47-40, the Falcons scored back-to-back baskets on a drives by Heath Miller and Jon Wes Lovelace, cutting the lead to 47-44.
But Oak Ridge ended the third and started the fourth with a 13-0 run that made a close game 60-44.
“I’m a little disappointed in us defensively the second half,” Poe said. “I thought the first half we were really engaged in what we were doing. And then we let the people who we knew could make shots, we let them get threes on us and get on a little bit of a run.
“I think it was a two-point game and they went on a 14-2 run or something like that. Us as coaches, we’ve got to recognize that at that point in time and we’ve got to make sure we get something, at least get to the free throw line to stop the run. Basketball is a game of runs and we didn’t really have one today,” Poe said.
The Wildcats always had an answer on this day. Lovelace’s three-pointer with 4:46 to play cut the Oak Ridge lead to 62-55, capping a sneaky little 11-2 advantage over a three-minute period, but the Wildcats’ Lucas Searcy answered with a three and it was suddenly a 10-point game again.
Talented newcomer Joltin Harrison, a transfer from Sullivan Central, converted a four-point play at the 4:06 mark to pull Volunteer back within seven, 66-59, but Oak Ridge answered with another 6-0 run, including one of their 10 three-pointers in the game, to push it back to 13, 72-59.
The Falcons twice got to within 11 but Oak Ridge kept hitting shots – from the field and the foul line. The Wildcats hit three threes and were nine-of-nine from the line in the final quarter. They outscored the Falcons, 56-41, in the second half.
“It was a heckuva good game,” Poe said. “I thought it was well-officiated. I thought those guys did a great job, kept the game under control. The teams played hard. I like playing that kind of competition.”
Barrett was a force in the paint, and led Volunteer with 27 points, including eight-of-eight from the line. Harrison added 16, including three treys, while Lovelace had nine and Christian eight.
Five Wildcats scored in double figures. Jamison Uptgraft had 22 to lead Oak Ridge, including three from beyond the arc. Lucas Searcy had 16, while Kell Slater had 14, and Darren Osborne 13. Uptgraft’s brother, Cade, added 10.