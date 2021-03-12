ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s Lady Chiefs are chomping at the bit to play softball this year.
When the coronavirus shutdown began a year ago, the Lady Chiefs had played one game and had another one rained out in the process. Then the season was over. Just like that.
“We had a big heart and love for the game last year,” said Cherokee coach Kristen Richards. “But it’s like it’s intensified. They’re more eager than I’ve ever seen them to be out on that field because they know it can be taken away at any time.
“I guess after experiencing what we went through last year when we only got to play a game and a half, then it was over, every single day that we step out on the field or in the gym practicing, they’re giving 120 percent. That’s left an impression on them,” Richards said.
This year’s team is relatively small, but solid, Richards said.
“We’ve only kept 12 on varsity so far. But we are strong all the way through those 12. We have two seniors, five juniors and sophomores and freshmen,” she said.
“Audrey Mowell and Meredith Owen are the seniors. Audrey will be our second baseman, for sure, and she’ll be top of the lineup, at least top two. And Mere will be in centerfield and she’ll be in the top spot probably,” said Richards.
Mowell just signed to continue her softball career at Alice Lloyd. (see story, p. B2)
Richards broke down the rest of the team, starting with the arms.
“This year, we’ve got two pitchers that are going to be doing most of it,” Richards said. “If we had to, we have a third pitcher that would be helping us, but she’s still in a boot currently.
“Sam Tilson and Madi Jones are going to be splitting time right now. And hopefully, Kennedy Dishner will get back in there and see some time on the mound when she gets better,” Richards said.
Dishner recently had surgery to repair some chronic ankle issues and is recuperating.
“Of course, we were all cut short last year. Sam was actually injured for most of her freshman year, too. So, this will be her first full year out here on the diamond. But she plays on competitive travel teams during the summer. So, she has the experience, we just haven’t gotten to see her here yet much,” Richards said.
“Madi Jones is a freshman who played for Bulls Gap last year. She also played on a real competitive team this summer. They’re going to do a lot of good work for us,” Richards said.
“Behind the plate, we’re going to see Hannah Bates, a sophomore. And we might even see Haley Vigil there as a junior. Both of them are shortstops, too. At first base, we’re looking at Bailey Hamilton or Randi Fletcher,” Richards said.
“At second of course is Audrey. Shortstop is Hannah or Haley. At third base, we’re looking at McKenzie Lawson or Bailey Hamilton,” Richards said. “Outfield, we’ve got Gema Brooks (right field), Kaylee Cinnamon (leftfield) and Mere (centerfield).”
Richards has not yet settled on a definitive batting order.
“We’re looking at Meredith Owen leading off for us. She’s real quick from the left side. We look for her to get on base a lot. Audrey Mowell will probably hit second. She can lay a good bunt down, but she’s very dangerous with the bat, too. Her on-base percentage is usually very high,” Richards said.
“Middle of the lineup and on down is really a toss-up. We could throw anybody out there any day and they’ll pass the test. We’re looking at right in the meat of the lineup probably Hannah Bates and Sam Tilson and McKenzie Lawson,” Richards said.
“On down the lineup, we really wouldn’t be hurting with anybody. Kaylee Cinnamon will definitely be in there, too. She comes with a strong bat and she’s usually disciplined at the plate,” Richards said.
Vigil will most likely bat ninth to turn the lineup around.
“She’s fast,” Richards said. “Usually, you want to start fast and end fast. Out of our 12 varsity, all 12 of them, I could pick any player any day and they’ll perform.”
With the TSSAA’s realignments set for next season, Cherokee will play in the Big 7 for the final time this year.
“We’re going to take it this season, then focus on next season,” Richards said. “They definitely are the type that want to leave an impression wherever they go. I expect big things from them no matter who we’re playing.
“We listed out our goals in the fall. A goal that they had mentioned was making it to regionals. That’s an attainable goal and it’s something we’re going to shoot for this year,” Richards said.
“The Big 7 is tough all the way around. I’ve heard D-B has some good pitching this year. It’s tough all the way around in this conference. There’s not a day off. They’ve all got good athletes, good pitchers. It’s just a conference to watch. I bet we’ll have a lot in the next few years going on to play at the next level,” Richards said.
While last season was lost, most of Richards’ Lady Chiefs play travel ball, so they didn’t lose a ton of experience.
“Out of the 12 varsity, I think about 10 of them play travel ball,” she said. “You can tell a difference. The type of play they’re facing during the summer, too, most of the girls on varsity are playing those bigger level, exposure tournaments. So that really helps them.”
The Lady Chiefs open the season at 5:30 p.m. Monday, hosting Morristown East. Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the Lady Chiefs host Volunteer. The last time the two teams met, March 10 a year ago, lightning and slick field conditions halted the game after two and a half innings. Coronavirus later halted the season for good.
Cherokee is ready to get this year’s party started.
“We may be young, but we are going to bring it,” Richards said.