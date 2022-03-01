ELIZABETHTON – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs went on the road to Elizabethton Friday night to meet the Lady Cyclones in a Region 1-AAA tournament quarterfinal match up.
The Lady Chiefs stayed close for the first quarter and a half, but the Lady Cyclones pulled away in the second half to advance with a 50-27 victory.
Both teams scored on their first possessions. Lady Cyclone center Marlee Mathera scored at the front of the hoop and Cherokee’s Macy McDavid answered with a three pointer.
The rest of the first quarter was a defensive struggle with Cherokee leading much of the way. Kyla Howe and Kailey Gilliam each hit 1 of 2 free throws and McDavid added a layup and the Lady Chiefs trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Chiefs again scored seven points in the second quarter. Emma Mowell scored on a layup and Kyla Howe hit a three pointer. McDavid hit two free throws. The Lady Cyclones tallied 11 points in the quarter to gain a 19-14 halftime lead.
In the third quarter the Lady Cyclones began to pull away, scoring 13 points to have a 32-20 lead. Cherokee could only manage two three pointers in the period; one by Bella Markham and the other by Emma Mowell.
The fourth quarter saw the home team steadily add to their lead. For Cherokee, Kailey Gilliam had a field goal, Bella Markham had a three pointer and two free throws. The Lady Cyclones advanced in the tournament, scoring 18 points in the final stanza.
Bella Markham led Cherokee with eight points and Macy McDavid had seven. Other Lady Chiefs who scored were Emma Mowell with five, Kyla Howe with four and Kailey Gilliam with three.
Olivia Holley led the Lady Cyclones with 17 points while Lina Lyon added 15.
While the Lady Chiefs’ (12-21) season came to a close, Cherokee coach Jason Lawson said the extra games in the district and regional tournaments were invaluable work sessions for his young team.
“That’s what I try to get them to understand,” said Lawson. “Just the experience of going to the region and seeing these teams and playing against this level of competition – you can’t get that anywhere else.
“And plus, it’s a booster to your program’s morale. It earns respect of the other teams in your conference, your district and region. There are so many intangibles that go along with making it to the region and competing in the region that people don’t even know about. But it is a great experience for our kids,” Lawson said.
“No doubt this is definitely going to make us a better basketball team down the road this year and next,” Lawson said.