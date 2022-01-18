CHURCH HILL – The future is bright – and soon – for the Cherokee and Volunteer swim programs.
Having competed as a co-op team for several years, each school should be able to field their own squads next season as a large group of rising freshmen swimmers are expected to fill out both rosters with quantity and quality.
“We had about 40 middle school swimmers from all over the county – from Church Hill, Surgoinsville, Rogersville — Rogersville City and Rogersville Middle, Bulls Gap,” said Jim Whalen, who coaches both the high school and middle school swim teams.
“We had some really good young swimmers. We call it Hawkins County Swim. Kids swimming on a relay team could include a kid from Bulls Gap, one from Rogersville City, a Surgoinsville kid and a Church Hill kid. It’s pretty cool,” Whalen said.
“We had a very good middle school season,” said Whalen. “The middle school season was really enjoyable. They won the regional championship. We came in first. Bristol came in second and Elizabethton was third. We beat some city schools with this team, too.
“And a huge number of our middle school swimmers came from Rogersville – from City School and Middle School,” Whalen noted.
That means that instead of just a handful of Cherokee swimmers competing with Volunteer’s team, the Mobuck contingent should have enough to field a Cherokee team next season.
“Next year, those kids will swim under Cherokee,” Whalen said. “In middle school, we all swim together. Then we they get to high school, they score respectively for Volunteer and for Cherokee. Sometimes it’s kind of hard to get the numbers for middle school swimmers, so they do allow us to combine them together.”
Both high school teams will benefit from this particular influx of middle schoolers, Whalen said.
“Cherokee is going to be really good next year,” he said. “Volunteer is going to get some good swimmers next year, too. I’ve got a bunch of eighth graders who are going to jump up next year and help us. We don’t graduate anybody, and then I’ve got this good group that’s coming up.
“Our girls’ team is going to be picked up by the middle schoolers coming up. I’ve got a couple of middle schoolers that are faster than what I have on the high school team in some races right now. It’s going to be a jolt on our team when we get some of these younger kids up,” Whalen said.
Coaching kids in both Cherokee and Volunteer programs, as well as the kids in their respective feeder schools gives Whalen a unique perspective. While it’s fun to imagine the impact the middle schoolers will have on both high school programs, Whalen also gets to witness something larger than Cherokee vs. Volunteer.
“The kids get along,” he said. “These are friendships the kids are building right now. When they get to high school, they’re going to practice together and do everything else together. It’s pretty unique what we’re doing with them. They’ve got some pretty good friendships going on.”