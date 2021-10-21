HAMPTON – When the TSSAA re-classified high schools to create more level playing fields for this calendar school year, Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie’s eyes lit up.
“It will be a great opportunity for our kids to showcase their talents,” Ailshie said a year ago. “It’s projected right now that us and some of the other schools our size – Cherokee – we’ve got a good chance to qualify for a state berth as a team for both the guys and the girls next year when we go to that new classification.”
Those hopes are beginning to realize. The Falcons boys cross country team approaches Tuesday’s Region 1 Championships at Daniel Boone High School – which determine state berths – coming off its first cross country team championship.
Tuesday, senior Ethyn Council led Volunteer to the Three Rivers Conference championship with a first-place finish in the varsity boys race.
“I thought we had a really good day,” Ailshie said Wednesday. “It was our first time running at Doe River Gorge in Hampton, so I was a little anxious not knowing the course. I shared with everyone to go out a little easier than normal and at the end of the meet, that race plan worked to perfection.
“The boys won the first cross country conference championship in school history and the girls had a runner-up finish,” Ailshie said. Council’s 17:55 time was 28 seconds faster than runnerup Jacob Witcher of Sullivan East, and more than 11 minutes faster than his initial offering in cross country.
“Ethyn Council had a really good race and maybe his best of the year,” Ailshie said. “He set the course record and won comfortably.”
Council’s improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“He started running as a sophomore and was actually my worst runner on the team,” Ailshie said at this season’s start. “Last year, he was All-Region. He’s being recruited by a number of colleges. They’re all very interested in him because he’s got leg speed and as he continues to progress and build up his endurance, he’s got great, great potential.”
Council wasn’t the only fast-finishing Falcon. Volunteer placed four in the top eight.
“Caleb Greene also ran a very smart race and moved up to finish fifth,” Ailshie said. “Both Caleb and Ethyn are seniors. Evan Glass ran his best race of the year and finished seventh, one place ahead of Charlie Wilson, who finished eighth.”
Jack Cannon rounded out Volunteer’s top 5 finishing boys, placing 14 th.
Council, Greene, Glass and Wilson earned all-conference honors.
The Lady Falcons were led by their super sophomore, Jacie Begley, who shaved a full minute off her Region 1 run last year.
“In the girls race, Jacie Begley finished third,” Ailshie said. “Jacie ran real well and continues to improve. I believe she will run even faster the final two races of the season.”
Begley, who ran 23:23 at the region a year ago, finished Tuesday’s race in 22:19, behind only two Tennessee High runners, Mandy Lowery and winner Zoe Arrington (19:40).
Elise McKinney, a senior, had a strong race and finished sixth, while newcomer Eliza Smith placed tenth. All three Lady Falcons earned all-conference honors.
Freshman Lillie Bullock and sophomore Abby Fisher rounded out Volunteer’s top five.
“As well as we ran, we had several folks who did not compete that we expect to be back for the Region championships next Tuesday at Boone,” Ailshie said. “We still have not run our best this season.
At the Region championships, there will be 21 schools competing in the A/AA classification that Volunteer now competes (AA). The top four teams will qualify in the girls and boys divisions to the state meet.
“To my knowledge, there has never been a high school cross country team from Hawkins County to qualify for the TSSAA cross country state championships and we have a chance to qualify both the girls and boys teams,” Ailshie said.
“The girls are going to have to really run that day to qualify, but personally I think they have a great chance,” Ailshie said. “The goal for the guys will be to win the Region cross country championship.”
Ailshie saluted the leadership of his senior class for their impact on the rest of the team.
“Our seniors, Ethyn, Caleb, Elise and Dakota Caldwell have pushed the cross country program to another level,” Ailshie said. “They have established a culture of excellence which hopefully will be carried forward by the underclassmen. Not only are these seniors great runners but more importantly great individuals.
“We are real excited about the opportunity in front of us on Tuesday to possibly qualify for the state championship. I hope those that can will come out to support us,” Ailshie said.