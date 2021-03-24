JONESBOROUGH – Down by three, Cherokee rallied to tie the game, but David Crockett added another run late for a 5-4 Big 7 victory on Monday at Crockett.
With the game tied at four with David Crockett batting in the bottom of the fifth, Alyssa Suits grounded out, scoring one run. The Lady Pioneers held Cherokee scoreless over the last two innings for the win.
The Lady Chiefs took advantage of three Crockett errors in the third inning to manufacture a run and a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Pioneers answered with a grand slam by Riley Hope.
The Lady Chiefs answered with two runs in the fourth. Sam Tilson singled and Madi Jones doubled. Courtesy runner Kyla Howe then came home on a groundout by Mackenzie Lawson. Jones then crossed the plate on a groundout by Bailee Hamilton.
After Tilson retired the Lady Pioneers in order, the Lady Chiefs mounted another rally. Tilson reached on a one-out error and Jones doubled to left. Howe, in for Tilson again, scored on an error by Crockett left fielder Avery Hope, tying the game at 4-4.
Terra Fowler was credited with the victory for David Crockett. She surrendered one run on one hit over two innings, walking zero.
Sam Tilson took the loss for the Lady Chiefs. The Cherokee starter allowed three hits and five runs over six innings, striking out seven.
Cherokee racked up five hits. Tilson and Madi Jones all each collected two hits to lead the Lady Chiefs.
Avery Hope went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead David Crockett in hits.