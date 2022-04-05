ROGERSVILLE – Aden Phipps was brilliant on the mound on Thursday, as Phipps threw a no-hitter to lead Rogersville City School past Rogersville Middle, 16-0 Thursday at RMS.
Rogersville City secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the first inning. Phipps, Matt Carpenter, Zach Voiles, Porter Owen, and Landon Jeffers each had RBIs in the frame.
Phipps was credited with the victory for Rogersville City School. Phipps allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out eight.
Braxton Markham took the loss for Rogersville Middle. He surrendered 11 runs on four hits over one and one-third innings, striking out three.
Kenton Henard went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Rogersville City School in hits. Rogersville City didn’t commit a single error in the field. Eli Boyd had the most chances in the field with eight.