SURGOINSVILLE – Elisabeth Byington scored all of her game-high 12 points in the second half to power the Surgoinsville Lady Eagles over the Bulls Gap Lady Bulldogs 26-16 on Monday night.
The Lady Eagles led all the way, though ahead only 8-7 at halftime. After pulling away 18-9 after the third quarter, Byington hit two quick baskets at the start of the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.
Others scorers for Surgoinsville included Alie Keirsey and Erica Bellamy with four points each. Abby Haynes, Emery Pavlock, and Ava Worley added two points each.
Kailee Carter and Lilliana Ferrell led the Lady Bulldogs with five points each. Mackenzie Smith had four points and Briley Metcalf added two points.