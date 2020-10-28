VONORE, TN — The Walters State golf team maintained their position from Saturday in the final round of the Bojangles TN Intercollegiate Sunday, finishing in fourth place.
The Senators finished with a combined score of 38-over, shooting a 305 in round three.
The Senators were led by Chad Homan (Knoxville, TN) and Nate Vaughan (Sevierville, TN), who finished in 11th and 12th place. Homan shot a 5-over for the tournament, shooting a 76 on Sunday, while Vaughan shot a 9-over, shooting a 76 in round three as well.
Following behind Homan and Vaughan was Stephen Owen (Rogersville, TN) who finished in a tie for 13th place. Owen shot an 11-over for the tournament, finishing with a 75 in round three. Dalton Sutton (Ooltewah, TN) finished behind Owen in a tie for 21st place, shooting a 15-over. Sutton shot 78 on Sunday.
Hunter Hartman (Greeneville, TN) capped off the Walters State finishers with a 30th place finish after shooting an 81 in round three.
Tennessee Wesleyan took home the title with a 1-under team score after shooting a 298 on Sunday. Dalton State passed Reinhardt University to finish in second place while Cleveland State rounded out the top five.
Walters State concluded their fall schedule with the Bojangles TN Intercollegiate.