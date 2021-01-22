SURGOINSVILLE – Surgoinsville Middle School used strong defense to suffocate visiting Sullivan Middle School in the Lady Eagles’ 24-6 victory over the Lady Pirates on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The Lady Eagles held the Lady Pirates to one basket in the opening quarter in opening up an 8-2 lead.
Isabella Byington scored two baskets for Surgoinsville in the period.
Lady Eagles teammate Courtney Bellamy scored both baskets for SMS in the second as the Lady Eagles extended their lead to 12-4 at halftime.
Byington scored two more baskets in the third period while Surgoinsville held Sullivan scoreless as the Lady Eagles took a 16-4 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Eagles held Sullivan to one basket again in the fourth while Byington and Bellamy scored two buckets apiece as SMS held on for the win.
Byington led Surgoinsville with 12 points. Bellamy finished with 10 for the Lady Eagles.