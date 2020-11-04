GRAY – When sports teams reach a certain level of success, at some point a portion of their fans can become a little out of touch.
During the Daniel Boone Trailblazers’ 41-14 victory over the visiting Cherokee Chiefs Friday night, some of the home fans couldn’t fathom why the Cherokee players and fans loudly celebrated after Tater Haun followed up 12- and 74-yard runs with a four-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter – the Chiefs’ first score since their last game on Oct. 2 – four weeks earlier.
“Hey Cherokee!” a fan yelled. “It’s 41-7!”
The cheering continued on the Cherokee sideline, oblivious to opposing fans’ catcalls.
Like the Grinch shocked to hear singing after all the Christmas tidings had been stolen, the Trailblazer fans couldn’t understand why the Chiefs were celebrating.
It came without ribbons!
“What are they cheering about? Haven’t they just won one game this year?” added another.
It came without tags!
“That’s only one touchdown!” added a woman.
It came without packages, boxes or bags!
“Maybe they’re just having fun?” one offered, quietly ending the conjecture.
Boone fans would do themselves well to remember these moments next year when re-classification finds them on the smaller end of the scales rather than the larger.
Far away on the field where they couldn’t even hear those fans, Cherokee players were celebrating just being able to play. Cooped up for four weeks due to two COVID cancellations and a bye week, the Chiefs ended a most unusual season playing their final two games one month apart.
“I can’t say enough how proud I am of this team,” said Jason Lawson, who was tapped as interim coach at the last minute in August when Cody Baugh abruptly left to return to Greeneville.
“These guys have really stepped up and overcome so many obstacles this season. A lot of people really don’t understand the adversity and the situations that we’ve been in. You basically go from day to day. You never know what’s going to happen. I’m super proud of these guys that stuck it out. They came in and laced them up every single day and went to work,” Lawson said.
“It was good to see them having fun tonight. It would have been very easy for them to lay down and quit. But when we came back out in the second half, they were ready to go. They were just like nothing had fazed them. They had a good attitude about it,” Lawson said.
The Chiefs opened the season on the road, rolling over Union County, 48-0, but then lost six straight, the first five shutouts, before the schedule was ransacked by COVID.
Friday, the kids were just happy to be playing. When Landon Jackson ran in Cherokee’s second touchdown in the final minute, the Chiefs were celebrating again, having fun in the moment.
“Hat’s off to them,” Lawson said. “It says a lot about our community, the way they were raised. Obviously, they’re going to be great young men one day. I’m just glad I’ve had this opportunity to spend some time with them.”
Boone won the game, thanks to a balanced offensive attack – 122 passing yards, 118 rushing yards – and three defensive touchdowns (all in the second quarter) and an impressive 47-yard field goal by Ben Shrewsberry, while holding Cherokee to 160 total yards – all on the ground.
While the Trailblazer fans didn’t understand the celebrating, Lawson did.
“It was definitely a way to end the season, on a high note. Not only were we able to get in the end zone once, we were able to get in twice. I hate we couldn’t get Trent (Price) in there. We were trying to get it every way down there, we just couldn’t get it to work out. He’s been such an instrumental player for our program for so many years,” Lawson said.
“Those five seniors that stuck it out, we’re really going to miss them. They’re going to be some big shoes to fill. As you saw tonight, these kids have got no quit in them. I think it’s very good that we end on a positive note. They moved the ball, got some offense rolling. Guys were ending with a good taste in their mouth. I know the game didn’t go like we wanted it to go,” he said.
“These guys have improved so much since the first day that I’ve seen them. It’s just been absolutely amazing to go through that process with them. I’m just so proud of them that they stuck it out. So many times as you look back through the season, how easy it would have been for them just to fold up shop and call it in. Who gets three weeks off right in the middle of football season? It’s unheard of,” Lawson said.
“And then to be able to put all that aside and come back out and continue to practice and play one of the best teams in your conference, it’s just unbelievable the situations that these guys have had to face and fight through. It’s amazing that they stuck together and developed a good bond,” Lawson said.
The whooping and hollering continued after the game in the visitors’ fieldhouse.
Outside, a woman passing by paused with a puzzled look on her face. “What are they cheering about?”
She received a shrug in response. “They’re certainly having fun,” she said, then smiled and added, “That’s good!”
Exactly. Some fans do get it. Fun is what it’s supposed to be all about.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids,” Lawson said. “We’re a very young football team. They got a lot of experience this year. Hopefully, they will keep this work ethic that we’ve been trying to instill in them and they’ll keep pushing forward. I know there’s going to be good things in the future for Cherokee football, that’s for sure.”