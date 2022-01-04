ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee High School girls bowling team recently completed the regular season undefeated.
The Lady Chiefs had a dream season, finishing with a 12-0 record under the guidance of Tara Cuthrell.
Cherokee has three bowlers qualified for state competition: Alyssa Haun, Makenzie Donels, and Cierra Laster.
Coach Cuthrell said that this is the fifth year in a row that the team has gone to state as individuals or as a team.
The future for the program looks bright, as there are only two seniors while there are several freshmen, including Cierra Laster.
The boys’ team finished the year with a 5-7 record under Coach Brad Whitson.
Jayke Leaverton qualified for state competition. Other Chief bowlers include Dakota Williams, Samuel Augusta, Carter Cuthrell, Noah Garrett, and Jacob Henry.
Both teams will be competing in regional competition in January at Holiday Lanes in Johnson City.