ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee extended its season with an exhibition game against Hancock County last week, topping the Indians, 36-14, at Big Red Valley Thursday.
The game was a junior varsity contest, limited to freshmen through juniors who will return next year.
“It went well,” said Cherokee coach Gary Hensley. “We played really well early and played really well late. We had a rocky second quarter and a little rocky third quarter, I felt like.
“But ultimately, we were able to get it done and had a really good time. It was a really good way for us to finish the season on a really good note as we head into the offseason. So, I was happy for our guys to sticking it out with three extra days there to get some good extra work in,” Hensley said.
Junior Andres Moncier, whom Chiefs fans are used to seeing excelling at defensive end, did so again, but added two rushing touchdowns from the offensive side.
“Andres Moncier had a very good night offensively and defensively,” Hensley said. “He scored two touchdowns running the football from our heavy set.
“Hayden Hook, Tyler Wolfe and Garrett Lawson all had very productive nights and very productive runs for the ground game,” Hensley said.
Landon Jeffers played the first quarter and about half the second quarter.
“He was very efficient on the night before he was pulled,” Hensley said. “He only had one incomplete pass. Also, Caden Bugalla played very well when he got in there and had his opportunity. So, it was a good night. It was a good way for us to finish the season.
“Offensively, we played a little sloppier than I would have liked. But we did play pretty well. Defensively, we played very well. We gave up two big plays, but besides that, we were really good defensively,” Hensley said.
The Chiefs finished the varsity season the week before at 1-9. However, the Cherokee JV team finished 8-2, giving Cherokee fans some reasons to have some optimism for next season.
“We’re going to take some time off here and enjoy going home at 3 o’clock for a week or two, then get right back to it,” Hensley said.