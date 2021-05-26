HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – The Church Hill Lady Panthers’ dream season hit a snag in the next-to-last game of the year.
Friday evening at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville, Church Hill ran into a buzz-saw in the TMSAA Class A Semifinal in the form of Summertown pitcher Olivia Woods, who struck out 16 and allowed just three hits in stopping the Lady Panthers, 9-1, and their run for a state softball championship.
“A little nervous, a little tight going in,” said Church Hill coach Devin Thomas. “We faced a really good pitcher who was spinning it a little bit more than anything that we’ve seen all year. It looked like we were just swinging and missing, but that girl’s ball was moving all over the place.”
The game was tighter than the final score indicated, but so were the Lady Panthers, who committed three errors in the field and some indecisiveness that led to base runners – and runs – that proved costly.
“A little nervous, a little tentative out on the field,” Thomas said. “They’ve never been in this position before, so it’s something to work on.”
After a scoreless first, Summertown’s Karrigan Blackburn reached on a lead-off pop fly dropped by Church Hill second baseman Jaden Ford to begin the second inning. After Kayley Shadix walked, Adrianna Wilkinson grounded to shortstop Jenna Thomas, who fielded but hesitated, allowing the bases to be loaded.
Lady Panthers ace Addyson Fisher struck out Isabella McDonald for the second out. Chealsea Attkisson then grounded out, scoring Bradburn for a 1-0 lead. Fisher fanned Abrianna Davis looking to end the inning without further damage.
Meanwhile, Woods was mowing down Church Hill batters. Woods struck out the side in the first and second and two of three in the third, inducing a groundout on the other batter, for a perfect game through three innings.
Fisher held serve, herself, keeping the game within reach. The Lady Panthers broke the ice in the bottom of the fourth. Ford hit a leadoff single and went to second on Thomas’ bunt-single.
After Woods’ ninth strikeout retired Bryleigh Salyers, Hadley Spears bunted to Lady Eagles third baseman Abbie Shaffer, who threw to shortstop Attkisson to try to force Thomas as second. Ford, who had rounded third, sprinted home, beating the throw by Attkisson. Thomas advanced to third and Hadley went to second.
The wild celebration in the Lady Panthers’ dugout that greeted Ford after the tying run was short-lived as the ensuing fly ball to Wilkinson in right field was converted into a double play when Spears was caught off second base.
The Lady Panthers’ momentum was equally short-lived. Summertown answered back in the fifth with a run. Attkisson lined a leadoff single, stole second and went to third on the throw. After Fisher retired Woods on a ground-out to Thomas at short, Greenley Taylor singled home Attkisson for a 2-1 lead.
Woods then struck out the order in the bottom half of the inning, sending the game to the sixth with Summertown holding a 2-1 lead. Then the wheels came off. Five singles, two doubles, a walk and an error resulted in a seven-run inning and 9-1 lead for the Lady Eagles.
Woods retired the last six Lady Panthers in order, four on strikeouts, to send Summertown to the championship and Church Hill to the consolation game.
“So, we’ll come back tomorrow and see what we can do in the third-fourth place game and try to put on a good showing,” a disappointed Thomas said afterward.
Summertown (19-0) went on to an undefeated season and to win the state championship with a 7-5 victory over Cherokee Middle School (Kingston, Tenn.) Saturday. Earlier, Church Hill won third place with a 10-1 win against Halls Junior High School (Halls, Tenn.).
In that game Saturday, Halls took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI-single by Allison Willis. Church Hill’s offensive slump continued for the first three innings before the Lady Panthers exploded for four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth, adding one more for good measure in the sixth. Jaden Ford hit an inside-the-park homer to score two to cap the scoring in the fifth inning.
Eight Lady Panthers had hits in the game. Jenna Thomas drove in three runs with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth to lead Church Hill, while Josie Sewell went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Addyson Fisher went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and went the distance in the pitching circle, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out 13.
Ford and Scarlett McClaren drove in two runs apiece for Church Hill, which finished the season 30-3. The Lady Panthers’ junior varsity team went 11-0 in 2021.