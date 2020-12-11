ROGERSVILLE – Volunteer closed the first half on a 17-2 run to take control and held on to defeat Cherokee in a freshman boys basketball game Wednesday at Cherokee.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Elisha Jones’ second three-pointer of the game gave Cherokee a 15-14 lead, the Chiefs’ last of the game as the Falcons re-took the lead for good 30 seconds later when Nolan Amyx nailed a three, his second of the half, to ignite the 17-2 run.
Conner Haynes and Tucker McLain each scored eight points in the first half for the Falcons, who outscored the Chiefs, 12-9, in the third quarter to build a 43-26 lead.
Jones scored seven, including 5-of-5 from the line, and Logan Johnson scored nine to key a Cherokee rally in the fourth, which saw the Chiefs outscore the Falcons, 21-12.
Cherokee closed to within seven – 44-37 – on Jones’ layup with 4:46 to go, only to see the Falcons respond with an 8-2 run to back up by 13, 52-39, with 2:17 left.
Cherokee got back within seven – 54-47 – when Jones hit 3-of-3 from the line after being fouled beyond the arc, but could not get any closer in the final 14 seconds.
McLain led all scorers with 18, while Haynes added 14 for the Falcons.
Johnson and Jones led Cherokee with 17 apiece.