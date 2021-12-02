SURGOINSVILLE – The visiting Bulls Gap Bull Dogs dominated from the opening tipoff, overpowering the Surgoinsville Eagles 48-6 on Monday night.
Noah Seals opened the game with a three pointer and the Bull Dogs never looked back. The lead was 18-2 after the first quarter and 33-18 at halftime.
Seals and Isaiah Jones each tallied 10 points for Bulls Gap. Other scorers for the Bull Dogs included Grayson Hughes (7 points), Grant Johnson and Jake Elliott (6 each), Eli Markham (4), Christian Eldridge (3) and Parker Arnott (2).
Branson Lafollette, Coleton Bellamy, and Bryson Russell each had two points for the Eagles.