CHURCH HILL – Volunteer senior point guard Atlee Dean signed a letter of intent Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“I’ve wanted to play college basketball since I was a little girl,” Dean said. “I was four years old when I started playing. I’ve been playing a long time. Thankfully, I’ve gotten to fulfill that dream and will be able to play.”
Southwest Virginia Community College is located 37 miles northeast of Abingdon in Cedar Bluff, Va.
“I visited about two months ago,” Dean said. “I love the coach and I love the campus. I really like the home atmosphere. It’s really laid back. I just feel like it would be the best fit for me.
“Another thing that made me want to go is the girls that are going. DJ (Destiny Jarnigan) from Cherokee and I are going to room together. So that really sealed it,” Dean said. Jarnigan signed two weeks ago.
“And two girls from Crockett might commit, so that’s going to seal it even more. I’ve never played with them before. I played with DJ in travel ball. It’s going to be exciting to get new teammates from Crockett, though. That’s for sure,” Dean said.
“The biggest thing that I’ve seen that I like about Atlee is just her work ethic,” said Thad Lambert, Southwest Virginia Community College basketball coach. “You don’t see many girls now that is the definition of a true point guard. She is selfless on the court. I think she puts her teammates before her.
“Watching her, she’s only interested in one stat: that’s whether they win or lose the game or not. She’s just a hard-nosed, gritty little point guard. We really like that. We think that she can come in and give us good positive minutes at the point guard position,” Lambert said.
“She’s going to be a leader and voice for her team,” said Volunteer first-year Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey. “Atlee has been very supportive of me, she welcomed me in. When I coached against her when I was at (Rogersville) Middle School, she was probably the best true point guard that I’ve ever coached against. There was no time that she was going to panic.
“Throughout her career, she’s stayed consistent in that position. She worked hard and always had that determination to beat you, and whatever it took to beat you, she was going to do it. It didn’t matter. She had a little bit of nastiness in her (on the court), which I liked,” Bailey said.
Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith has been able to count on Dean during his first three years at the helm.
“It’s been great,” said Smith. “Point guard — that’s what she is. She’s definitely a floor general. She gets it done. She was there for the bumps in the road and she was there for the glory. I’m very proud of her.
“For three years, we had a great relationship between point guard and coach. To play point guard for me is very hard. She accepted the challenge. We accomplished a lot of goals together. She’s been a great fit for the turnaround of this program. Everybody knows who Atlee Dean is. She’s definitely our quarterback. Now she’s going to the next level. It can’t get any better,” Smith said.
Smith, better known around basketball circles as Muggs, said Dean won’t have any problem with the transition to the next level.
“She’ll be great,” he said. “She’ll accept every challenge. She’s going to go in with an open mindset. She’s going to do everything her coach asks her to do. One thing about her is she’s going to go up there and be a teammate. One thing she’s learned from here is it’s family-oriented. She’s going to learn that from college. She’s going to take everything she’s learned, what I’ve yelled at her about. She’ll do well.”
Lambert said she’ll play right away.
“We’ve got some experience returning at point guard, but as a two-year JuCo, we really don’t recruits kids and bring them in and look down the road,” he said. “We only have them for a couple years, so we bring kids in hoping that they can progress during the offseason before the season starts, then everybody kind of step into a role where they do give us minutes. So, yeah, she’ll have an opportunity to come in and play.”
Lambert said he liked Dean’s knowledge of the game.
“Playing the point guard position, setting her teammates up and running an offense, I think she’s so good at that,” Lambert said. “I think that’s really going to help us. We’re not necessarily going to need her to come in and attempt to score 20 a game for us. But I think what we ask of her, she’ll be really good at.”
“Without God, I wouldn’t be able to play basketball,” said Dean about who has played a significant role in her life to get her to this point. “My parents and brother have really supported me, along with my family and friends, my AAU coach, Jabari Dial. He’s really had a big impact. He’s just like Muggs. They have the same philosophy. He really pushed me to be the player I was when I came to high school.
“When I look back at it, without Coach Muggs, I wouldn’t be here where I am today. He’s made me a better player and a better person. I just owe a lot to him and everything he’s done for me. He’s pushed me to my limits. He’s never let me settle for less. He’s always made me want to go the extra mile, want to get the 500 extra tries after practice. He’s just been a big influence for me here,” said Dean.
With her father, Dustin Dean, a longtime police officer with the Church Hill Police Department, it’s not surprising to learn what Atlee intends to study.
“I’m going to major in criminal justice and I’m going to minor in psychology,” she said. “My dad is in law enforcement and that’s a really big thing. But I’m more into the investigative part. That’s what really inspired me to get into that field.”
After her two years at SWVCC, Dean hopes she will be able to continue basketball elsewhere. But if she doesn’t, she has plans for that.
“If I don’t get recruited to play another two years, I’m going to transfer to ETSU and get my bachelor’s degree,” she said. “My dream job is to go into the FBI and work as a profiler and investigator.”