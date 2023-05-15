Cherokee, the District 2-AA runner-up, advanced to the regional semifinals.
RUTLEDGE — The Cherokee soccer team took Grainger to overtime, before dropping a 2-1 heartbreaker in the District 2-AA championship game.
Both teams advance to Tuesday’s Region 1-AA semifinals. Cherokee will travel to face District 1 champion Greeneville. Grainger will host District 1 runner-up Unicoi County.
The winners of the Tuesday games (unavailable at press time for the Midweek edition) advance to Thursday’s regional finals and secure a berth in Saturday’s state sectional round.
