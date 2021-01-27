SURGOINSVILLE – The Surgoinsville Lady Eagles eliminated the Bulls Gap Lady Bulldogs, 19-10, from the Area 3 Tournament in a defensive struggle Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Bulldogs took a 5-2 lead in the first quarter, only to be outscored 17-5 the rest of the way.
Bulls Gap couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean in the second and third quarters, totaling only two points. Surgoinsville didn’t fare much better, but managed to score five in the second and two in the third in taking a 9-7 lead into the fourth.
An 8-0 Lady Eagles run over the first 3:11 of the fourth put SMS in front, 17-7. A pull-up jumper by Kiera Johnson snapped the streak and cut the lead to 17-9, but Kaitlann Lipton answered with a coast-to-coast basket to increase the Lady Eagles’ lead back to 10, 19-9, and the Lady ‘Dawgs could only muster 1-of-3 free throws down the final 1:51.
Lipton led all scorers with seven, including a three, while Courtney Bellamy and Elisabeth Byington scored four apiece for the Lady Eagles. Brayley Bowlin scored six to lead Bulls Gap.