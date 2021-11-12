ROGERSVILLE – Members of the Rogersville City School volleyball team were recognized for their record-breaking season by the Rogersville City School Board at its meeting Tuesday night.
“After last year, a year that brought uncertainty from week to week because of Covid, the Lady Warriors volleyball team was just excited to be able to compete this year,” said Michael Bowman, RCS head volleyball coach.
“They wanted to make the most of every opportunity, knowing it could be taken away from them at any moment,” Bowman said.
Led by eleven eighth-graders, the goal was simple: compete, win, and above all, do it the right way.
Check, check and check.
The Lady Warriors set a school record this fall with 16 wins, compiling a season record of 16-6. Rogersville City School ended the season as the conference runner-up and Area 1 Tournament runner-up.
The 2021 Lady Warriors were the first team in Rogersville City School history to advance to TMSAA State Sectional.
But they didn’t stop there. The Lady Warriors advanced to the 2021 TMSAA State finals, finishing the year as state runner-up.
Despite all of these accomplishments, one thing ranks above all the wins, Bowman said.
“At the conclusion of our second game on Eighth Grade Night here at RCS, I was approached by the head referee,” Bowman recalled. “She said she really enjoyed calling our games and wanted to add how impressed she was with our team.
“I replied by saying they have worked really hard and we have seen great improvement,” Bowman said.
“She said she was not talking about talent. She said we obviously have skilled volleyball players, but she was referencing their character. She said what stood out was how they encouraged each other, played selflessly, and picked each other up during mistakes and miss-hits,” Bowman recalled.
“This is the greatest win of the season!” Bowman exclaimed. “These parents deserve all the credit.”
Legendary Major League Baseball manager Sparky Anderson once said, “If you don’t like Dave Rucker, you don’t like ice cream.”
Like most who compete in athletics, Rucker never became a household name like Sparky. But he was obviously admired for something more important: being a solid citizen.
It’s safe to assume if Sparky ever met Bowman and his Lady Warriors, he would have ranked them up there with Rucker and ice cream, too.
And he would have given them some of the credit.
Congratulations, Lady Warriors!