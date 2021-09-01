SEYMOUR — The Cherokee Chiefs went on the road for the first time this season on Friday to play the Seymour Eagles at Householder Field. The battle featured two 1-0 teams. Turnovers did the Chiefs in, as they fell by the score of 37-14.
The game start was delayed until 7:30 because of the high temperature. The Chiefs won the toss and received. Starting at their 25 yard line the Chiefs moved the ball crisply. They came out throwing, with quarterback Micah Jones hitting Aidan Webb with two short passes. Landon Jackson carried three consecutive plays, dragging tacklers on the third carry to the Eagles 43 yard line. A face mask penalty moved the ball to the 38. Jones then threw to Webb for an apparent first down, but the Chiefs were flagged for holding. Jackson was tackled for no gain. Jones passed to Preston McNally for 10 yards. The next two passes fell incomplete and the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs.
On Seymour’s initial drive, Webb knocked a pass down for the Chief defense. On 4th and 1 Eagle running back Brendon Harris broke a long run around the left end to the Chief’s 30 yard line. Harris flew his way into the end zone two plays later but was flagged for hurdling. Will Price stopped an end around at the 11. After two incomplete passes from quarterback Eli Funck senior kicker Wesley Zamboni kicked a 23 yard field goal, giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead at the 2:44 mark of the first quarter.
Cherokee’s second procession got off to a rough start; a block-in-the-back penalty during the kick return put the ball on the Chief’s 8 yard line. On the first play Jackson ran around right end and out ran the Eagle secondary for a 92 yard touchdown. .Nick Sumpter added the PAT and Cherokee led 7-3.
Seymour moved the ball on the next drive, mostly behind Harris’ bullish running. Joe Henley broke up a long Funck pass and later a holding penalty helped end the drive at the Cherokee 43. After the Seymour punt, Cherokee started at their 20.
On the second quarter’s first play, senior Thomas Hughes ran for seven yards. Although he appeared to be down, the play resulted in a fumble and the first Chief turnover of the game. Jackson made a good stop on a third down pass but Harris went for 13 yards on 4th and 3. Funck then handled a low snap to save the drive, then ran to the Chief’s 13 before Brayden Collins stopped him. On the next play Funck found Landon Beeler across the middle for a touchdown. After the Zamboni PAT Seymour led 10-7.
Webb returned the kickoff for 35 yards to the Cherokee 36. After three running plays Sumpter punted and the Eagle return man signaled for a fair catch but ran after catching the ball. After the penalty, the Eagles started at their own 9.
Parker Bailey knocked down a Funck pass on second down, but the Eagles a first down with a pass completion. Harris ripped off a 14 yard run. Kai Thompson carried twice for 11 and 5 yards. The drive then stalled with a dropped pass and a 5 yard loss after a bad snap. The punt went out of bounds at the Cherokee 20.
Jones connected with Price for a 16 yard screen pass. Kalja Sexton ran for 8 yards and the Eagles were accessed a 5 yard substitution penalty. After two incompletions and a Jackson run for no gain, Cherokee turned the ball over on downs at the Eagle 38. The Eagles struck quickly with Funck finding a streaking Brooks Crowder for a 62 yard touchdown. Zamboni added the PAT to give Seymour a 17-7 lead.
The Eagles held Cherokee to a three and out after two short Hughes runs and a Jones incompletion. Sumpter’s punt was caught in a fair catch at their 26.
After 20 yards on a Ryan Lodari sweep Harris went to work, with a 9 yard run, then a long run to the Cherokee 17. Thompson carried to the 5 and Harris went the final 5 yards for a touchdown. Zamboni’s PAT grew the lead to 23-7. The eagles drove the entire 74 yards on the ground.
With the half winding down, McNally returned the kickoff to the Cherokee 45. Jones found Matt Newton for 25 yards. Jones was sacked on the next play and the Chiefs ended the half with a long incomplete pass.
Sumpter punched the second half kickoff into the end zone for a touchback. The Chiefs held the Eagles to a three and out with Price involved in all three tackles. After the punt Cherokee took over at their own 44. Jones’ first down pass was nearly intercepted. A bad snap resulted in Jones throwing the ball away. The third down pass fell incomplete and Cherokee punted.
Harris carried for 8 and then 18 yards. Isaac Williams tackled Thompson for a 5 yard loss. The drive stalled and the Eagles punted.
Cherokee gained procession on their 25. Jackson tried the middle for no gain, Jones picked up a dropped snap and gained 5 yards. On third down Jackson fumbled and Seymour recovered at the Cherokee 33. Harris carried on 4 of the next 5 plays, scoring from the 8. Bennett Cain kicked PAT in place of the injured Zamboni and the lead was 30-7.
After a touchback on the kickoff, Logan Johnson took over at quarterback, running for one yard on first down. On the next play the Chiefs lost their third fumble of the game. Thompson did most of the ground work on this drive and scored from the two. Cain’s PAT made the score 37-7.
With Jones back in at quarterback, the Chiefs mounted a drive. A Jones to Price pass was further aided by a roughing the passer penalty. The threat ended with 4th and 10 interception in the end zone by Lodari.
The fourth period saw the Eagles burn time off the clock. Cain missed a field goal and on the next Cherokee drive Jones found McNally behind the defense for a 62 yard touchdown strike to end the evening’s scoring.
Jackson carried 9 times for 113 yards, including a 92 yard touchdown. Hughes added 9 carries for 49. Jones completed 8 of 19 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown.
Coach Josh Hensley Said after the game; “We just couldn’t get out of our own way tonight. Our offense struggled a little bit and on defense we had a hard time containing the edge. I’m proud of the effort we gave. I felt when we came out in the second half if we could score put points on the board we’d jump right back in the game but that didn’t work out for us.”
The Chiefs play Daniel Boone at home on Friday.