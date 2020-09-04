ROGERSVILLE – Ashley Wilson has a young volleyball team to coach at Cherokee this season with no seniors and a lot of ninth graders.
“We’re a young team,” Wilson said. “We only have four juniors, four sophomores and 13 freshmen. I’m pleased because we only had 16 in the whole program last year. But we don’t have any seniors.”
With so much youth, there is a lot of teaching involved, but Wilson likes the talent level.
“We are young, but I think one of our strengths, we’re already meshing well together, especially on the varsity level. JV showed in the last couple of games, they’re starting to mesh well together,” Wilson said.
Although the newcomers have come from numerous feeder schools, they apparently share the same mindset.
“Basically, all my freshmen are playing together,” Wilson said. “I told them, ‘I know it’s your first time playing together coming from different schools’ but it’s like we’ve been playing together for a while. I’m really pleased.
“We got our first game jitters out the first two weeks. I’m really excited because it’s going to be the same team for two years. I’m really excited for that. There’s only room for improvement. I’ve already seen great things,” said Wilson.
Youth always has a learning curve with which to contend. But the only way to cure inexperience is with experience, which comes with time.
“They just have to learn more about the game, varsity and JV,” Wilson said. “It will come with playing more, knowing that there are more ways to get points than just trying to slam it down.”
This is lesson number one.
Kills can be overrated in high school volleyball. They’re not as frequent as in, say, college volleyball, nor as easy to execute from set to slam. Often, an easy dink to an unoccupied area of the court is a much easier and more proficient way to score points in the high school game.
Points on the board beats style points.
“That’s just being smarter,” Wilson said. “We try hard and we try to put the ball away hard, but we’re just not smart about it. We’ll become smarter playing and playing together. That’s one thing we need to work on.”
That process has begun already in the young season.
“We’ve grown up a little,” Wilson said. “We played Providence Academy. We took the first two sets and they came back and took the next two. I looked at them and said, ‘This game is to 15. You all can take it, but you have to do it. You all have to own up to it and take it.’ And they did. They grew up.
“Last year, if we had been in that situation, we would have folded. We would not have pushed through. Our freshman group has come in and pushed a lot. Our freshmen are a pretty athletic group. I’m really excited for their future. I’m excited for our whole future.”
There will need to be some improvement in the interim.
“Our main weakness right now is just being smart and knowing where to put the ball more,” Wilson said. “That just comes with practice and playing more and figuring out what’s going to get you points. Because once we figure it out, we’re smart enough, we’ll start doing it to put it away.”
While the youngsters possess talent, the upper classmen are leading the way for Cherokee.
“One of our juniors, Cassie Cooper, played in the middle for us the past two years,” Wilson said. “She played club in the spring and I moved her to the outside. She’s improved tremendously. She came in her freshman year and had never played volleyball. My mind is blown how far she’s come in two and a half years.
“Randi Fletcher, another junior, played a little of everything last year. During the JV tournament, I used her as the libero and I was like, ‘Okay, you might be my libero next year,’” Wilson said, explaining the unique volleyball position.
“Liberos basically go and play defense the entire time they’re in. We put them in for our middles. You can put them in for any two positions – or players. It doesn’t count as a sub. It’s basically your best defensive player/serve/receive/passer that’s going to go after the ball and control defense.”
Fletcher has handled the assignment. “She’s really stepped up,” Wilson said. “I’m really proud of her.
“We have some freshmen who have also stepped up. Sophie Weems, whose sister is one of our other juniors, Gracie Weems, is very consistent. I’m putting them in for each other.
“Gracie has stepped up being consistent and Sophie has come in and done a great job, being a consistent defensive player. When she goes in, I know she’s going to get the ball up. She’s really stood out to me,” Wilson said
“Another freshman, Kendyl Fields, has come in setting. We’re split at setting. Right now, we’re running a 6-2 and going back and forth with Arran Harrell, our other junior, and Kendyl. They’re splitting setting duties right now,” Wilson said.
With such a young team, Wilson can work to build a program successful over multiple years.
“My goal is just to work hard, get them to know the game better and build some confidence this year,” she said. “We’re going to get some wins that people don’t expect us to get this year. I keep telling them, ‘If you all play the way you’re supposed to play, you’re going to surprise people. But you have to do it. I can’t do it for you.’ So, our goal is just to push and get confidence and be consistent and get better.”