Makenna Bledsoe and Olivia Sanders go up to block.
Sophie Weems serves.
Nicole Bradley gets a dig.
Olivia Sanders and Makenna Bledsoe block at the net.
Kendyl Fields, Gracie Johnson and Sophie Weems react to the ball.
Rachel Young goes for the kill as Olivia Sanders positions for a return.
Olivia Sanders and Makenna Bledsoe form a wall at the net.
Rachel Young (16) goes for the kill.
Leah Lipe (24) sets for her teammates.
Olivia Sanders and Rachel Young go up to block.
Nicole Bradley tries to block as Makenna Bledsoe looks on.
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Lady Chiefs volleyball team hosted the Morristown West Lady Trojans Monday evening.
Both sets were competitive with the teams swapping the lead early and the visitors pulling away at the end. The Lady Trojans won in straight sets 25-21 and 25-17.
