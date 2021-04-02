Church Hill P&R workshop set Staff report Apr 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill — Mt. Carmel — Surgoinsville Recreation Commission will be having a workshop on April 7 at 6 p.m. at Church Hill City Hall.If you have any questions, please call 423-357-7010. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hill Workshop Church Hill P&r Industry Craftwork Surgoinsville Recreation Commission Mt. Carmel Church Hill City Hall Trending Now NQC Spring Break moves to Pigeon Forge Eight Hawkins teachers receive mini grants 12 million tax returns trapped in a logjam Biggs & Brooks lead return of Cherokee track & field Cherokee Middle School Softball Tournament Latest e-Edition The Hancock County Eagle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.