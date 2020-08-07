BULLS GAP – Legendary country music group Shenandoah will perform at Volunteer Speedway Saturday, Aug. 8.
Presented by 96.3 The Possum, Shenandoah – with over a dozen No. 1 chart-topping hits – will perform prior to racing at Volunteer Speedway.
Racing will feature Crate Late Model (Bubba Can Dance 30), Classic, Front Wheel Drive, and Mini Late Models making their first-ever appearance at “The Gap.”
Crate Late Model will qualify, while hot lap transponder times will determine starting positions for the other classes.
Purchase advance tickets at www.ticketor.com/volunteerspeedway/tickets
Event admission Saturday, Aug. 8 at the track ticket booths is adult grandstand $25, with kids 5-and-under free. Adult pit/tier-parking $25, kids (5-12) $15, with ages 4-and-under free.
Pit/tier-parking gates open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5 p.m.
Shenandoah concert begins at 7 p.m. and is tentatively scheduled to last for 1 hour, 15 minutes.
For more information, contact Volunteer Speedway at (423) 235-5020 or visit: www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.