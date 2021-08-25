Newport Plain Talk
and Jim Beller
ROGERSVILLE — The Josh Hensley Era got off on the right foot Friday when Cherokee rolled to a 41-6 win over visiting Cocke County.
“I’ve excited, very happy about the outcome,” said Hensley. “I’m awfully proud of our boys and the efforts that they displayed Friday.”
The game was called with 2:10 remaining for a serious injury to Newport senior Tasean Simpson, who was airlifted to a local hospital.
Simpson remained at the hospital overnight for observation, but all tests run came back negative and he was released Saturday.
“I’m very happy to hear that the young man from Cocke County is doing well,” Hensley said. “He was released there before lunchtime Saturday. So, I’m glad to hear that.”
CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes stated: “The team and family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We have heard from numerous people around the area and we’re thrilled to share that Tasean is heading home to rest and recover.”
The Chiefs dominated from the opening kickoff, a near reversal of fortunes when the two met a season ago. Cocke County (0-1) was the aggressor in last year’s meeting at Cherokee, taking a 20-6 lead at the half before closing out a 34-6 victory for its second win of the year.
Cherokee (1-0) led 21-6 at the half in this year’s meeting, and nearly doubled its score in the second half to pick up the 35-point win in the season opener.
Cherokee’s ground game was 180-degrees different from a season ago. The Chiefs, who were held under 50 yards rushing for the entire game a year ago, amassed 230 yards and a pair of scores on the ground by the half. They finished the game with 457 yards rushing, 552 total yards for the game.
“I was very pleased with the effort of the offensive line and the running backs,” Hensley said. “They really took it out of my hands and made it easy for me to call run after run after run.
“I know that can be frustrating for the wide receivers, but even they were yelling at me at one point, ‘Don’t stop, just keep running the ball.’ So, I was really proud of them for that,” Hensley said.
“I didn’t know until after the ball game over the weekend that we set or broke the rushing record for Cherokee High School for a single game, 457 rushing yards. I was really proud of our guys for that,” said Hensley.
Landon Jackson had both early touchdown runs. With 6:55 left in the first he punched in the first score from seven yards out. He had the game’s second score with 9:13 left in the second quarter on a 10-yard run to make it a 14-0 game.
Jackson finished the night with 11 rushes for 108 yards and his two first-half touchdowns. Jackson was not the Chiefs’ leading rusher, though. Thomas Hughes finished with 172 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Cherokee had five first-half drives, with three ending in scores. The other two ended on a pair of Micah Jones’ fumbles.
Prior to the season, Hensley said the offensive line was going to be the core of the team. Their performance Friday showed how easily the game can look when a team is strong up front.
“I think every one of those guys has a lot of playing experience under their belt,” Hensley said. “I think they were all kind of disappointed with their season last year and how they looked as a team and as a unit. For them to come out and dominate the line of scrimmage like they did, I was really proud of them and very happy for them.
They can do even better, Hensley said.
“Once we turned on the film, the good part about all that is we still have work to do on that side of the ball in that area,” he said. “They still have some things that we’ve got to sharpen up on and clean up.
“It’s just going to make them even better and help our football team immensely. I’m really proud of them for leading the way in the manner in which they did and happy they could dominate the line of scrimmage the way they did,” Hensley said.
Cocke County opened with possession near midfield on three occasions in the first half, but only cashed in one score out of it.
In a third down situation, Baylor Baxter connected on a deep ball to Brazen Stewart, who was wide open downfield, for a 49-yard touchdown pass to cut Cherokee’s lead to 14-6 with 8:02 left in the first half.
The CCHS defense held Cherokee to fourth down on the ensuing drive, but Jackson carried the ball to convert for the first down. That later gave way to Cherokee’s third score of the night, a 17-yard touchdown strike from Jones to Will Price.
Cherokee had the ball deep in Cocke County territory with the half winding down. Knocking on the door for one last score Jones fumbled the ball away to the Fighting Cocks for the second time of the night.
Cocke County got out of the half at a 21-6 deficit, but starting quarterback Baxter suffered an injury just before the break that sidelined him for the remainder of the night. His night ended with 3-of-7 completions for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Cherokee continued the onslaught in the second half, scoring three times in a six-minute span in the third quarter. Jones had his second touchdown pass of the night on a 49-yard score to Preston McNally.
Hughes added his lone score on the ground with 7:31 left in the frame, and Logan Johnson — who came in as backup to Jones — had the final score of the game on an eight-yard touchdown run with 2:43 left in the third.
Cocke County finished with 186 yards of offense, 104 through the air. Brazen Stewart was the team’s leading receiver with 90 yards receiving and a touchdown.
“We’re really pleased and happy with the outcome and with the effort that our boys displayed,” Hensley said. “Hopefully, we’ll keep that rolling this week against Seymour.”
Cherokee travels to Seymour this Friday for its second game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“I know their head coach, Scott Branton,” Hensley said. “He’s a really good friend of mine, a guy that’s been a mentor of mine the past few years. I worked with him years ago when we were at Jeff County together.
“He’s a great person, a great man, and a really good football coach. I learned a lot from him. I’m very fortunate to have been influenced in my coaching career by him,” Hensley said.
Seymour won its opener Friday at Gatlinburg-Pittman, 14-13, in overtime. After Gatlinburg’s Reese Cole caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Brady Hammonds on the first possession of overtime, the Highlanders missed the extra point.
Seymour answered, as 5-10, 225-pound senior running back, Brendon Harris, scored on a six-yard run. Wesley Zamboni twice converted the extra point only to see them wiped off the board by penalties. Zamboni hit the third attempt for the 14-13 win, snapping an 11-game, Eagles losing streak.
“They’re a good football team,” Hensley said. “They’re well-coached. You can see that on film. They’re very big in the box. That’s the thing that stands out to me. When I first turned the film on, they’re very big in the box, they’re athletic and they’re not afraid to hit you from a defensive standpoint.
“Offensively, they’ve got a big old running back (Harris). I think he’s going to be one of the better players we’re going to see this year. He can play some football. He’s not afraid to hit you. He’s a big fella. He runs behind his pads. He runs with a purpose,” Hensley said.
“We’re going to have to tackle him by committee, rally the football, play disciplined and hold the line of scrimmage as best we can at the point of attack and get after him as much as we can,” Hensley said.