CHURCH HILL – West Ridge held off a late rally by Volunteer to defeat the Lady Falcons, 50-49, Tuesday.
Attempting to run time off the clock, the Lady Wolves turned the ball over in the waning seconds to give Volunteer one more possession with two seconds remaining.
Lady Falcons sophomore post player Ava Jackson took the inbound pass and drew contact as she went up for a final shot, but no foul was called and West Ridge escaped with the win.
Volunteer sophomore Veda Barton finished with a game-high 17 points. Teammate Kendra Huff scored 10.
Jaelyn West scored 13 for West Ridge, while Fallon Taylor added 12 for the Lady Wolves.