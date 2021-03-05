MORRISTOWN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is recognizing Wildlife Officer John Ripley as the Boating Officer of the Year in District 42.
Officer Ripley has been working as a wildlife officer for over eight years and currently serves as a Boating Enforcement Officer in the northern part of his work unit in upper East Tennessee. He is community oriented and is routinely requested by other agencies to provide training. Officer Ripley has trained area rescue squads, law enforcement agencies, and first responders in water safety, boating education, and how to coordinate with TWRA during boating incidents. He also conducted tactical emergency casualty care training for new recruits at the Tennessee Wildlife Officer Training Academy.
Officer Ripley initiated CPR training for all TWRA wildlife officers in Region 4 but due to Covid-19, this training was postponed. He was, however, able to coordinate the issuance of personal protective equipment for fellow officers to combat the spread of Covid-19. Additionally, Officer Ripley completed a National Association of Boating Law Administrators Level 2 Boating Accident Investigation Course.
In addition to training, Officer Ripley handles calls for service and routinely works throughout all the counties in District 42. In 2020, he responded to 189 individual calls including 70 dealing with nuisance bears or other wildlife and 28 associated with boating related issues. He inspected 310 boats, 156 paddle craft, and worked 5 marine events.
Captain Tim Sain says, “Officer Ripley is a great asset to TWRA and the local emergency services community. He is highly respected by his peers and is a pleasure to supervise.”