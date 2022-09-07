Hunters have always led the way when it comes to conservation efforts because they recognize the vital role that wildlife and land plays in our world.
One of the biggest conservation needs in today’s world is taking action to address climate change.
The National Wildlife Association reported that climate change is “reducing big game populations, stressing cold water fish and threatening waterfowl reproduction.” They released a report called “Game Changers” in which they talked about the climate impacts to hunting, fishing and wildlife heritage in the United States.
The report lists several specific climate change concerns that affect hunters and anglers.
Warming Temperatures
Global temperatures are getting warmer, causing problem for wildlife on land and in water.
When water warms, invasive species are able to move higher up rivers and streams. Harmful algal blooms thrive. In the ocean, warmer temperatures change migration and breeding patterns. It also leads to coral bleaching which can lead to declines in fish populations.
On land, some game, such as moose, are distressed by high temperatures. Ponds needed by waterfowl dry up. Vegetation types shift northward. Changing temperatures cause disruptions to what wildlife and plants can survive in a particular area especially if air temperatures warm faster than these species can adapt.
Habitats Change Locations
Plants and animals have been moving north and to higher elevations. Once they have nowhere to go, they start to die out. The National Wildlife Federation said that climate change this century is expected to cause shifts in major ecosystems to more than 5 to 20% of North America.
There are now mismatches between wildlife and food sources. This causes problem when the food that wildlife used to eat no longer exits. This can affect migratory patterns and breeding. Some species are already experiencing die-off. Scientists fear this will contribute to reduced biodiversity and possibly mass extinctions.
Extreme Weatherand Drought
Such things as floods, droughts, freezes and winter thaws have a huge effect on wildlife. Warming is expected to cause more intense tropical cyclones and more destructive hurricanes and tropical storms. These events destroy coastal and inland wildlife habitats.
Droughts and greener winters not only cause water supply problems for humans, but they put a lot of stress on fish and wildlife. They also cause more wildfires. All of these factors make hunting and fishing more challenging and reduces the population available to harvest.
Increased Pests and Disease
As the climate changes, pests and disease-causing pathogens survive and thrive during warmer weathers, especially without winters that kill them off. The pests and disease threaten wildlife and hunters and outdoor recreationalists themselves. Ticks transmit Lyme disease and their populations are exploding. Pine bark beetles have become more common which increases the risk of fires. Other creatures that are thriving include tiger mosquitoes, poison ivy, jellyfish and fire ants.
All of these factors affect hunting and fishing, putting both sports at risk. It is why hunters, more than ever, need to participate in programs that reduce climate change.
