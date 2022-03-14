ROGERSVILLE – Chad Laster’s track team enters the 2022 season up in numbers and in new surroundings for the first time in school history.
“We’re going to be in a new conference this year, the Twin Lakes, same as basketball, baseball and softball, with Greeneville, Grainger, Claiborne and Cocke County,” Laster said. “That’s a very nice competitive mix for us. It’s the first time that track and field has been in a new conference in 42 years. We’ve always been the old IMAC until this year.”
Like in just about every other sport, Greeneville appears to be the favorite.
“I think on the boys’ side, the team to beat is Greeneville,” Laster said. “They’re one of the top teams in the state – if not the top team in the state this year. They’re very, very strong in track and field.
“On the girls’ side of the new conference, we really don’t know. It could be anybody at this point. It’s a good conference to be for the girls because it’s wide open. It’s anybody’s to take. There’s no one-way, lopsided-looking team on that side. It should be a very fun, competitive time in that new conference,” Laster said.
Laster is still figuring out what he has on his 2022 girls team.
“We have a young team,” he said. “We don’t have any seniors on the team this year. We’ve got 20 girls right now. They all click very well together and they’re working very hard together. We’re still trying to figure out who can do what.
“We’ve got a lot of talent in multiple events, in the jumps and throws, hurdles and sprints. So, there’s a lot to work with. We’re looking forward to seeing what they can do,” Laster said.
“We’ve converted a few from one event to another. Like Lilly Henley is going to be transitioning from being primarily a 400 runner over to trying some 300-meter hurdles,” Laster said.
“We’ll have three girls in that event this year – Anna Houck, Emma Houck and Lilly. All can do pretty well in that event. They’re going to push each other to work hard. I’ve never had a trio of girls in that event. It kind of reminds me of when we had the trio of guys several years ago with Tyler Mayes, Andrew Testerman and Fletcher Hickman,” Laster said of the Chiefs trio that all medaled in the 300-meter hurdles at the 2014 state track meet.
“They’re all three sophomores and they’re young, so they’ve got a way to go. They’re certainly going to get better in that event. We’ve got some good kids out there working hard getting better every day,” Laster said.
A few are rehabbing injuries to start the season, including distance runner Landry Russell.
“Landry is on my IR list at the moment,” Laster said. “She’s had a couple of surgeries to her shoulder recently and is trying to recuperate from that. So, we’re going to take it week by week and day by day and try to get her fully 100 percent better and hopefully she’ll be able to run by the end of the season in a competitive environment.
“We’ve got Ava Morgan dealing with an Achilles strain, and Chloe Eidson coming back from a knee injury. Hopefully she can get back and throw some shot put,” Laster said.
“Our freshman, Kristen Gillett, is showing promising signs as a 200/400 runner. She’s healing up from a muscle strain in her back right now. She’ll be back. She’s a hard worker,” said Laster.
“Macy McDavid is going to be on our relays. She’s a good sprinter. She’ll be on our 4x100 relay and a couple of other things throughout the season. We’re glad to have her out here this year as well,” Laster said.
“It’s a young team with lots of people out there doing well. We’ve got Kailey Gilliam coming back working hard at triple jump. We have another freshman thrower, Maggie Richardson. She’s been working hard with the discus and has a lot of potential to grow there with that event,” said Laster.
Laster has some new help on the practice fields this season.
“We have a couple of new coaches on the staff this year,” he said. “There are three of us. Besides myself, Laura Gill, who was the head track coach at Surgoinsville the last few seasons, is an assistant with us helping us over at Cherokee. She does a great job. The kids respond really well to her. She’s very knowledgeable of the sport, especially of the hurdles. She’s done a great job there.
“We also have Coach Mylan Brewer helping us out this year, working with our jumpers. Mylan was one of our track kids and football kids several years ago here at Cherokee. He ran a mean 400 back in the day. He’s been around track, he knows the sport, knows how it operates. We’re happy to have him, as well,” said Laster, whose boys team has a little more experience.
“On the boys’ side, we’ve got a little over 20 guys out running, throwing and jumping for us. We have several with lots of potential to do some good things this year. We’ve got our two returning six-foot high jumpers, Joey Henley and Conner Mowell. If they can get up over six feet in this new sectional, they can really place high in that event,” Laster said.
Mowell, a senior, and Henley, a junior, were both members of the basketball team.
“I’ve seen Joey dunking the basketball during basketball season,” Laster said. “That tells me he’s jumping higher. He’s gotten another year older, a lot stronger. I fully expect him to do a little bit better than last season because he’s already shown he can jump higher.
“He’s an athletic specimen. He was trying out the triple jump the other day in practice and jumped nearly 40 feet and had never even tried it before. There’s a possibility he may see some action there a couple times throughout the course of the year and kind of see what he can do with it,” Laster said.
When it comes to Cherokee track and field, you think of throwing events, and this year’s boys team features three upper classmen who have the potential to make the state track meet.
“Of course, we’ve got a trio of guys on discus,” Laster said. “We’ve got Aaron Coffey coming back as a senior, and Dalton Pearson, senior, and a junior, Justin Mendoza. All three of those guys have been throwing the discus very well recently. They’ve been throwing shot put pretty well, also.”
Coffey signed a letter of intent last month to continue his throwing career next year at the University of the Cumberlands.
“I expect those guys to show improvement throughout the entire course of the season,” Laster said. “If those guys can get to a certain level in the mid- to upper-120’s, it’s not unrealistic that they give themselves a fighting chance to make it out of the sectional that we’re in this year. It’s certainly within the realm of possibilities. They’ve got to keep working hard to get there. The top two are automatic qualifiers, but there are still a couple of at-large bids across the state. So, if they do well enough, there’s a possibility there for all three.
“Like I always tell them, it’s about what you do on that day that counts, which will be May 14 at University of Tennessee. If you have your PR day when it counts, you’re going to at least give yourselves a chance to move on. I think all three of those guys have a realistic possibility of doing something special. I hope they do,” said Laster, whose team has some talent on the track side of things, as well.
“We’ve got Preston McNally. He’s preseason ranked number four in Tennessee in the 200-meter dash, based on last year’s time. He’s a quick cat, for sure,” Laster said.
“We’ve got a couple of other guys returning who have already improved by half a second on their 100-meter dash times. One is Colby Barton. He’s running under 12 seconds now, as is Noah Parvin. Neither one of those guys had ever broken 12 seconds before, but they’re both under 12 now. We’ll be looking at piecing together some 4x100 relays with those guys off and on throughout the year and try some different things,” said Laster.
“We’ve got a freshman, Kolden Singleton, who’s got a springy jump. He’s been trying triple jump for the first time. He’d never even heard of triple jump, so we let him try it out and he’s already jumping in the 30s by taking four steps and jumping. Kolden’s been working pretty hard trying some things. He’s tried 110-meter hurdles, triple jump, high jump. He’s going to be working different things and getting better at a lot of different things. He’s got some athletic talent. We’ve just got to mold it into something,” he said.
“Noah Parvin is going to be back on triple jump with us this year. He’s jumping pretty well and has already shown he’s a lot stronger after working out in the weight room all winter,” Laster said.
A reliable senior heads Cherokee’s distance runners.
“Henry Brooks, another senior, is back,” Laster said. “He’s going to be taking a look at working a little bit longer distance this year with the 3200-meter. He’ll still be doing the mile run occasionally, but he’ll also be taking a little bit more of a look at the two-mile this year. There’s some opportunity for him there in that event in this year’s sectional. So, we’re going to work a little more toward that two-mile.
“He’s working hard. I can’t say enough good about Henry. Just like last year and all the years before, he leads by example. He’s here every single day. He works hard. He even gets his workout done if it’s raining. It poured down rain on us one day. After everybody was gone, I still saw Henry completing his running session. He’ll make sure to get his workout done. He’s persistent. That’s why he’s getting better and better,” Laster said.
“We’ve got some of our other distance crew coming back and working hard, too. We’ve got Levi Myers, Jesse Foster and Jayden Ward. They’ve all been working hard,” said Laster, who’s looking forward to the season, which begins this week, with increased numbers.
“It’s a good mix of guys and girls doing a lot of different things. Some of them are younger and trying to figure out what they’re best at. We’re up a few from what we’ve had the last couple of seasons. Part of that is thanks to our coaches at the feeder schools,” Laster said.
“Over at RMS, we’ve got Ms. (Ashley) Wolfe. She’s doing a great job getting kids out and excited about track. I’m seeing a lot more of those RMS kids showing up now here at the school. And, of course, Michael Bowman over at the City School always does an excellent job getting kids out for this sport,” Laster said.
“So, we’re getting a good mix from both schools now and they’re doing a great job at those schools of getting them ready and getting them excited for track and field. We’re thankful for those coaches,” he said.
Being in a new conference, means is a new location for the conference meet.
“We’re going to be over there in Greeneville May 3 to compete for conference this year,” Laster said. “We’re hoping to host it next season here and have fun with it.”
Besides competing in a new conference this year, Cherokee will also compete in a different sectional this season, as part of TSSAA’s competitive realignment.
“We have 32 teams,” Laster said. “We have approximately 10 from the Tri-Cities area, 10 from Knoxville and 10 from Chattanooga, a good mix from all over East Tennessee. We have some who can compete pretty well in that sectional when we get down there and, hopefully, they’ll get down there and perform well on that day.”
The sectional is the state-qualifying meet. The May 14 event will also feature this year what should be an exciting location for the participants.
“The new sectional is going to be at the University of Tennessee,” Laster said. “It’s going to be awesome for the kids to be able to get on that track at their $6 million facility. I would have loved to have done something like that when I was a kid, so it’s going to be a great opportunity for many of them to get down there and experience that environment of a facility that nice.
“This is a new conference for us, as well as a new section,” Laster said. “It’s a brave new world and we’re getting everything sorted out.”