KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen and the Appalachian League announced Tuesday that the 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Game presented by Visit Kingsport will take place at Hunter Wright Stadium, home of the Axmen.
The marquee event will be broadcast on MLB Network and will bring together the top players in the Appalachian League, a league that features the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores.
The 2023 All-Star game will be a two-day event with a full slate of events. The league’s Home Run Derby will be Monday, July 24, with the All-Star game on Tuesday, July 25. Additional events will be added in the coming weeks.
“I am super excited that Kingsport and our hometown Axmen will be hosting the Appalachian League Home Run Derby on the 24th of July and the All-Star game on July 25,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull.
“This is a unique opportunity to recognize our championship from last season and showcase our beautiful, vibrant city to a nationwide audience. Baseball is thriving in Kingsport and the Appalachian region. Kingsporters reflect the enthusiasm.”
Boyd Sports President Chris Allen said, “We could not be happier to host the All-Star game in Kingsport, Tennessee.”
“Kingsport is such a wonderful city and a tremendous sports town,” Allen said. “In our short time here in Kingsport, we have had so much support from Visit Kingsport, the city officials, and the support we have received from the citizens of this community has been incredible. It is going to be a fun and exciting event.”
Tickets for the 2023 All-Star events will go on sale at a later date. The event schedule will be posted with up-to-the-minute information on axmenbaseball.com.
As part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline, the Appalachian League is a critical stop on the development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States.
This summer, MLB and USA Baseball will partner to bring ‘Fun At Bat’ school programs and USA Baseball Community Coaching Clinics to the region as well. Through these programs, MLB is creating new generations of fans and players, as well as demonstrating a model for other leagues and communities across the country.
The Kingsport Axmen is operated by Boyd Sports, LLC, which operates five teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to the growth of baseball and providing affordable, fun and family entertainment.
